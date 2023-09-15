10 best changes in Modern Warfare 3 remastered maps compared to old ones

Modern Warfare 3's 6v6 map pool is completely made up of remastered maps from 2009's Modern Warfare 2. The forthcoming release of the remastered version of MW3 is generating a lot of buzz in the Call of Duty community since Sledgehammer and Infinity Ward have revitalized and modernized 16 legendary maps for the game.

These changes promise a balance of nostalgia and uniqueness, piquing interest in what the historic battlegrounds have to offer. Whether the tweaks make the maps better than the original is debatable, but they do try to improve gameplay and maintain a recognizable sense of the landscapes.

In this article, we state the 10 most significant remastered map transformations in MW3 compared to the old maps.

10 changes in Modern Warfare 3 remastered maps

Simple but important changes, like revised automobile models that differ from the MW2009 edition, are expected to transform the MW3 remastered map experience. Improved scenery features, such as lighting changes to make alleyways brighter, provide better clarity for opponent detection.

Buildings and other elements will have different colors and textures, resulting in a visually pleasing and interesting gaming experience. Let's discuss 10 such significant map tweaks.

1) Invasion

Invasion in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Invasion is a large map with a lot of variety. It's well-balanced as a remastered map and a clear choice for the CDL/Ranked map-pool. The Invasion map now includes a rich cityscape with structural modifications, adding to the sense of urban warfare.

These changes improve the variety of interaction sites on the remastered map while keeping the original map's breadth and tactical choices.

2) Favela

Favela in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Favela is a true classic. It's a modest map for 6v6, but it offers distinct and clear pathways and plenty of opportunity for SMG gamers.

The Favela map also receives graphical enhancements as it explores color palettes and textures to create aesthetically richer environments. This option improves the remastered map's look while preserving its original geography.

3) Scrapyard

Scrapyard in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Scrapyard now has extra props that protect you from hostile sightlines, giving you more cover options. In terms of viable modes, it was likewise extremely limited. That said, the new map features make the gameplay more balanced between exposure and protection, increasing the level of excitement on the MW3 battlefield.

4) Sub Base

Sub Base in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Sub Base map in the remastered version now adjusts snow density as a preventative measure against incorrect visibility settings. This improves visibility during engagements and adds a dynamic sense to Modern Warfare 3's snow-covered battlefield.

Given the large outside areas, it's a lot less claustrophobic. It's not excellent, though, and suffers from having too few pathways, giving the map the appearance of having no natural flow.

5) Quarry

Quarry in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Quarry map was updated with major elevation changes, giving players more cover and strategic choices. The changes in the remastered map are to fit more modern gameplay. These will also increase the excitement of conflict scenarios on this map.

6) Terminal

Terminal in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Terminal remastered map now features a few new structures, which balance out the advantages that campers previously possessed. This has resulted in more balanced and fair gameplay, where every player has an equal opportunity to interact and win.

7) Highrise

Highrise in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Highrise kind of exists on the current Warzone map, Al Mazrah. The change from an office arrangement to an entertainment company for the new tenants is an intriguing transformation shown on the Highrise remastered map.

The primary areas of engagement, on the other hand, remain, and scaling the Actibase's front will provide players with a tactical vantage position, giving birth to fascinating, strategic gameplay options.

8) Rust

Rust in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Rust was first featured in Modern Warfare 2019 and is now available in CoD: Mobile. It's a small map that's famous for 1v1s, but it's not a significant 6v6 map. The Rust remastered map is noted for its open pipe that favors campers and has undergone considerable changes.

The open pipe has been replaced by a small building, providing a new gameplay dynamic while keeping the map's thrill. The enhanced movement options will allow players to leverage Rust's verticality, making the game more strategic and exciting.

9) Skidrow

Skidrow in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The redevelopment of the ancient bookshop into a sleek, modern movie theatre is a major alteration in Skidrow. This is a small map set amongst a few buildings in downtown Los Angeles. You'll enjoy it if you love fighting over choke points.

Furthermore, the lighting on the remastered map improves visibility, particularly in the tunnels and hallways, making it simpler for players to identify their enemies.

10) Estate

Estate in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Estate map in Modern Warfare 3 remastered lived true to its name, providing a sumptuous vibe like its previous iteration. The developers have decided to add a militaristic backdrop to the game's action-packed nature in the updated edition, replete with intelligence screens and a tank present on the map.

You will not enjoy this remastered map if you just play TDM or Domination. It takes place on a slope; therefore, spawning near the bottom puts you at a significant disadvantage. However, it worked incredibly well for Search and Destroy and Headquarters. So, if you prefer objective modes, you're in luck.

