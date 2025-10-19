All Chucky event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how to unlock them

The Chucky event is currently live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. With this event now active, three events are running simultaneously: Echoes of the Dead, Chucky, and Death Pit. Of these, The Death Pit is exclusive to Zombies mode, while the other two are available across all titles.

In this event, there are several rewards to look forward to, but not all of them are free. The event features two sections: a free section and a premium one.

That said, this article covers all the details about the Chucky event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including all available rewards and how to unlock them in the game.

All the Chucky event rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Chucky event offers 20 rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Ten of them are free to claim, while the other ten are locked behind a paid Premium section.

Here are all the rewards you can unlock during this event:

Event rewards (Image via Activision)

Rewards (Free) Rewards (Premium Track) Required Experience Points (XP) Chainsaw Melee Weapon “All Dolled Up” Operator Skin Instant Reward 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token “S is for Stab” Weapon Blueprint for Knife (hidden) “Chucky & Tiff Forever” Loading Screen “Evil Laugh” Emblem (hidden) 1 Hour Double Battle Pass XP Token “Good Guys” Weapon Blueprint for Maelstrom Shotgun (hidden) “Let’s Be Friends” Spray “Kill Together” Calling Card (hidden) 1 Hour Double XP Token “It’s Time To Play” Emote (hidden) 1x Battle Pass Tier Skip Token “Love Hurts” Weapon Blueprint for GPR 91 Assault Rifle (hidden) “Play Pals” Weapon Charm “See You In Hell” Gun Screen (hidden) “Pumpkin Glow” Animated Camo “Moods of Chucky” Finishing Move (hidden) “Spirit Pumpkin” Operator Skin for Payne “My Tiffany” Operator Skin (hidden)

How to acquire all the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Chucky event

To unlock rewards in this event, all you need to do is earn XP. This can be done in any mode of your choice: BO6 Multiplayer, BO6 Zombies, or Warzone. Simply play matches and you’ll automatically gather XP, though it won’t count in private or practice matches.

However, Call of Duty has not revealed the exact XP requirement for each reward. The unlocks are sequential, meaning rewards will unlock one after another as you continue to earn XP.

For the paid Premium section, you need to purchase the Premium Track for 1,100 CP. Once unlocked, you can earn rewards the same way, by acquiring XP. If you’ve already completed the free section and then purchase the Premium Track, you’ll automatically receive all the Premium rewards since both tracks share the same base unlock system.

