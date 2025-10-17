How to unlock X52 Resonator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The X52 Resonator is a new Special Weapon that you can unlock for free in Black Ops 6 and Warzone through the Echoes of the Dead event. This weapon is extremely powerful and has a unique design, giving off the vibe of a Wonder Weapon from Zombies mode. The developers describe it as a "full-auto anomaly" with an immense rate of fire and range, though it comes with high recoil.

This article provides a guide on how you can unlock the X52 Resonator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Procedure to unlock X52 Resonator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

You can unlock the X52 Resonator for free by participating in the Echoes of the Dead event, which went live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone on October 16, 2025, at 10 am PT. In this event, the first reward is the X52 Resonator, so you simply need to complete the associated challenge to unlock this special weapon.

Each reward in the event has three tasks, one from each mode: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. However, to unlock a reward, you only need to complete any one of the three tasks you prefer.

Event rewards (Image via Activision)

For the X52 Resonator, the three available tasks are:

BO6 Multiplayer: Get 150 eliminations.

Get 150 eliminations. BO6 Zombies: Eliminate 500 zombies in the Haunted Havoc LTM.

Eliminate 500 zombies in the Haunted Havoc LTM. Warzone: Get 25 eliminations in Zombie Royale.

Simply choose the one that feels easiest for you and complete it. Personally, the Zombies challenge was the easiest, as it can be completed within 15 minutes in a single playthrough. However, keep in mind that the Haunted Havoc LTM is quite challenging, and without proper preparation, it can be difficult to survive for long. The best weapon to use is the Maelstrom shotgun, along with the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade.

Once you unlock it, the weapon may feel a bit weak in Multiplayer in its base form. However, as you level it up, you will unlock the following Shard attachments:

Level 5: Spiked Barrage Shard (converts it into a 7-round burst weapon with high damage but slower velocity)

Spiked Barrage Shard (converts it into a 7-round burst weapon with high damage but slower velocity) Level 10: Orbed Eruption Shard (converts it into a multi-shot weapon)

Orbed Eruption Shard (converts it into a multi-shot weapon) Level 15: Stone Escalation Shard (converts it into a charged sniper weapon)

Among these, the best one is the Orbed Eruption Shard, as it can absolutely destroy enemies. You can take down opponents in just two shots with excellent range and damage. Play a few matches and level up the weapon to Level 10 to unlock this attachment.

There’s also an alternative way to unlock this weapon without participating in the event, but here you need to spend real money. A bundle named Eldritch Fate Mastercraft Ultra Skin includes the X52 Resonator, and purchasing it unlocks the weapon immediately.

It’s a great bundle with solid items and a unique Mastercraft animation, available for 2,400 COD Points.

Also read: All new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6

