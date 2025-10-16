  • home icon
  Echoes of the Dead event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get them

Echoes of the Dead event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get them

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 16, 2025 18:53 GMT
Exploring the Echoes of the Dead event rewards and how to get them in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
Exploring the Echoes of the Dead event rewards and how to get them in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Echoes of the Dead is a brand-new event that went live on Warzone and Black Ops 6 on October 16, 2025, at 10 am PT. In this event, you can unlock a new special weapon called the X52 Resonator, along with several other rewards, with the ultimate one being a weapon Camo named Toxic Metal. To earn these rewards, all you need to do is complete specific tasks associated with each one.

This article provides a complete list of all the rewards and explain how you can unlock them all in the Echoes of the Dead event in Warzone and Black Osp 6.

All the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Echoes of the Dead event

Echoes of the Dead event features eight rewards. But if you are a BlackCell owner, you will receive an additional reward.

also-read-trending Trending
  • X52 Resonator Special Weapon
  • Arty Incineration Finishing Move
  • GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster Attachment
  • Cool Helm Weapon Charm
  • 1 Hour Double XP Token
  • Blast Burn Calling Card
  • Weaponry Large Decal
  • Toxic Metal Camo || Toxic Metal BlackCell Camo

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 6: best meta loadouts to use right now

How to unlock the rewards in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Echoes of the Dead event

In this event, each reward has three associated tasks, one from each major game mode: BO6 Multioplayer, BO6 Zombies, and Warzone. To unlock a reward, you only need to complete any one of the three tasks.

Echoes of the Dead event rewards (Image via Activision)
Echoes of the Dead event rewards (Image via Activision)

Here's a complete list of all the rewards and the challenges tied to each of them:

X52 Resonator Special Weapon (Event Challenge 1)

Tasks:

  • BO6 Multiplayer: Get 150 Eliminations.
  • BO6 Zombies: Eliminate 500 Zombies in the Haunted Havoc LTM.
  • Warzone: 25 Eliminations in Zombie Royale.

Arty Incineration Finishing Move (Event Challenge 2)

Tasks:

  • BO6 Multiplayer: Finish any with a Top 3 Score.
  • BO6 Zombies: Eliminate 10 Mimics in Haunted Havoc.
  • Warzone: Get 2 Eliminations without Reloading.

GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster Attachment (Event Challenge 3)

Tasks:

  • BO6 Multiplayer: Get 50 Eliminations with LMGs.
  • BO6 Zombies: Get 300 Zombie Eliminations with LMGs.
  • Warzone: Get 5 Eliminations with LMGs.
Cool Helm Weapon Charm (Event Challenge 4)

Tasks:

  • BO6 Multiplayer: Earn 20,000 Total Score.
  • BO6 Zombies: Earn 50,000 Total Essence in Haunted Havoc.
  • Warzone: Open 25 Loot Caches in Zombie Royale.

1 Hour Double XP Token (Event Challenge 5)

Tasks:

  • BO6 Multiplayer: Get 10 Lethal Kills.
  • BO6 Zombies: Kill 10 or more Zombies with a single Scorestreak 3 times.
  • Warzone: Get a Kill with Lethal Equipment.

Also read: Black Ops 6 free trial (Campaign, Zombies, Multiplayer): Start date, end date, and more

Blast Burn Calling Card (Event Challenge 6)

Tasks:

  • BO6 Multiplayer: Earn 5 Double Kill Medals or better (2 Rapid Kills).
  • BO6 Zombies: Earn 5 Massacre Medals (10 Rapid Kills).
  • Warzone: Get 3 or more eliminations in a match 2 times.

Weaponry Large Decal (Event Challenge 7)

Tasks:

  • BO6 Multiplayer: Get 10 Kills using Melee Weapons.
  • BO6 Zombies: Get 30 Zombie Kills using Melee Weapons.
  • Warzone: Complete a Bounty Contract.

Toxic Metal Camo || Toxic Metal BlackCell Camo (Mastery reward)

Tasks:

  • Complete all seven Event Challenges to acquire this exclusive weapon Camo.
Also read: All new events in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6

That covers all the information you need to know regarding the Echoes of the Dead event in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

