Black Ops 6 Season 6: best meta loadouts to use right now

A new set of the best meta loadouts for Black Ops 6 has arrived with the launch of the Season 6 patch. The latest seasonal patch not only brings Halloween's 'The Haunting' event to BO6, but it also brings a new set of buffs and nerfs to several guns in the game's armory. These changes to stats of the guns have caused the meta to reshuffle, and knowing the latest meta loadouts is very necessary if you wish to remain competitive in the game.

As such, this article will list the best meta loadouts of Black Ops 6 in Season 6, for you to reference and equip in-game.

What are the best meta loadouts for Black Ops 6 in Season 6?

The meta race of Black Ops 6 Season 6 has a few clear standouts. Although several weapons can be considered meta in the latest season, four firearms stand above the rest.

The guns in question are the two new introductions to the game, Dresden 9mm and Merrick 556, alongside Krig C and C9.

The Merrick 556 is the latest assault rifle added to the game in Season 6. Traditionally, the stats of new arrivals are high as the developers want players to try out the new guns. The Merrick 556 is no different in this regard, as it boasts a crazy 348ms TTK over a range of 51 meters. That range covers the length of most of the multiplayer maps, and if you can control the sharp first shot recoil, you will be able to eliminate your opponents in just 5 bullets. This gun is the long-range meta of Black Ops 6 Season 6.

The Dresden 9mm is similar in this regard. Bring a new firearm; this renamed MP40 also boasts the best stats of the SMG category. The TTK of this gun stands at an impressive 224ms till the range of 14 meters, which equates to just 3 STK (Shots to kill) in this range. No firearm beats its close-range TTK value in Season 6, with the closest being C9, whose stats are mentioned below.

The Krig C is another standout of the meta race of Season 6. Despite being an assault rifle, this gun boasts an impressive 282ms TTK at a range of 37 meters. This TTK value can be compared to those of SMG, and the fact that it can carry this TTK till 37 meters makes it the best mid-range engagement firearm in Black Ops 6 Season 6. The STK of this gun is just 4 bullets at a range of 50 meters, and it is considered the mid-range meta of Season 6.

The last contender of the Black Ops 6 Season 6 meta race is the C9 SMG. This gun has been a staple meta of the game for multiple seasons, and before the arrival of Dresden 9mm, it was the top meta close-range meta of BO6. Boasting an impressive 246ms TTK up to 20 meters, this fast-firing SMG can shred farther than its latest counterpart. Its STK stands at just 4 bullets till the 20-meter range.

Despite boasting such impressive stats, none of them will perform optimally unless they are kitted with proper attachments. All four of them have substantial recoil feedback in their base form, and without attachments to compensate for that, you are bound to miss most of your shots. Thus, we are listing the best meta loadouts for these four guns in Balck Ops 6 Season 6.

Best close-range meta loadout for Black Ops 6 Season 6

The best meta loadouts for Dresden 9mm and C9 are listed below:

Best Dresden 9mm loadout:

Best meta loadout for Dresden 9mm in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Best C9 loadout:

Best meta loadout for C9 in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Barrel: Long Barrel

Long Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Best mid-range meta loadout of Black Ops 6 Season 6

The best meta loadout for Krig C is listed below:

Best Krig C loadout:

Best meta loadout for Krig C in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Recoil Springs Optics: Kepler Microflex (Or your personal preference)

Kepler Microflex (Or your personal preference) Magazine: Extended Mag I

Best long-range meta in Black Ops 6 Season 6

The meta loadout for Merrick 556 is listed below:

Best Merrick 556 loadout:

Best meta loadout for Merrick 556 in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Optics: Kepler Microflex (Or your personal preference)

Kepler Microflex (Or your personal preference) Stock: Ergonomic Stock

This covers everything we have on the best meta loadouts for Black Ops 6 in Season 6. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty news and guides.

