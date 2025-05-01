All Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked Play restrictions in Verdansk

The latest Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked Play update introduces major restrictions to the gameplay in Verdansk. The new patch, released on May 1, 2025, restricts all Modern Warfare weapons and several attachments, among other elements. Gameplay changes also reflect Verdansk's physicality as the East Wing of the Train Station finally opens up.
Overall, there are many changes in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked Play. This article will review all the restrictions you can expect in the ranked mode.
Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked Play restrictions
The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes were released on April 30, 2025, and they shed some light on all the restrictions players can expect in Ranked Play in Verdansk.
One of the most eye-catching inclusions is Big Bertha being restricted, along with firing mods such as Rapid Fire. Here is a full list of all the Ranked Play restrictions in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:
Weapon Restrictions
- All Modern Warfare Weapons
- Blade Launcher
Attachment Restrictions
- All Thermal Optics
- Drill Charge Launcher
- High Explosive Launcher
- Standard Launcher
- CHF Barrel
- Rapid Fire Mod
- Dragon’s Breath Mod
- Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion
Other Restrictions
- Birdseye
- Specialist
- Bandolier
- Ammo Satchel
- Cargo Truck (Big Bertha)
- Big Game Bounty
- One-Shot Headshots (Including Sniper Rifles)
- Shoot During Freefall
- Train Recon Contract
- Proximity Chat
- Text to Chat
- Emotes
- High Value Loot Zones
- Gulag Rocks
- Live Pings
These are all the restrictions you can expect while playing Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked. In a recent post, the developers explained that one-shot headshots were restricted even for Sniper Rifles to align with the previous version of Ranked Play in Battle Royale.
That being said, Live Pings and Proximity Chat restrictions may affect in-game communication among players. It is currently unclear if these restrictions will continue for future patches. Players are advised to keep an eye on the official COD accounts to remain updated about the state of the game post the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.
Since the new mid-season update has arrived, players must unlock Ranked Play by placing among the top squads for up to 20 matches. This will allow squads to finally hit Verdansk in Ranked.
