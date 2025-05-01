All Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked Play restrictions in Verdansk

The latest Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked Play update introduces major restrictions to the gameplay in Verdansk. The new patch, released on May 1, 2025, restricts all Modern Warfare weapons and several attachments, among other elements. Gameplay changes also reflect Verdansk's physicality as the East Wing of the Train Station finally opens up.

Ad

Overall, there are many changes in Verdansk in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked Play. This article will review all the restrictions you can expect in the ranked mode.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked Play restrictions

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded patch notes were released on April 30, 2025, and they shed some light on all the restrictions players can expect in Ranked Play in Verdansk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the most eye-catching inclusions is Big Bertha being restricted, along with firing mods such as Rapid Fire. Here is a full list of all the Ranked Play restrictions in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded:

Weapon Restrictions

All Modern Warfare Weapons

Blade Launcher

Attachment Restrictions

All Thermal Optics

Drill Charge Launcher

High Explosive Launcher

Standard Launcher

CHF Barrel

Rapid Fire Mod

Dragon’s Breath Mod

Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion

Other Restrictions

Birdseye

Specialist

Bandolier

Ammo Satchel

Cargo Truck (Big Bertha)

Big Game Bounty

One-Shot Headshots (Including Sniper Rifles)

Shoot During Freefall

Train Recon Contract

Proximity Chat

Text to Chat

Emotes

High Value Loot Zones

Gulag Rocks

Live Pings

Ad

These are all the restrictions you can expect while playing Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Ranked. In a recent post, the developers explained that one-shot headshots were restricted even for Sniper Rifles to align with the previous version of Ranked Play in Battle Royale.

That being said, Live Pings and Proximity Chat restrictions may affect in-game communication among players. It is currently unclear if these restrictions will continue for future patches. Players are advised to keep an eye on the official COD accounts to remain updated about the state of the game post the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update.

Ad

Since the new mid-season update has arrived, players must unlock Ranked Play by placing among the top squads for up to 20 matches. This will allow squads to finally hit Verdansk in Ranked.

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More