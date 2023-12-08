In the fast-paced battleground of Warzone Season 1, ARs (Assault rifles) stand out as the quintessential option due to their versatility, power, and adaptability. These weapons offer a balanced approach to combat, providing a blend of range, accuracy, and firepower that is unmatched by other weapon classes. This makes ARs the ideal choice for players looking to dominate in Warzone's diverse combat scenarios.

The correct assault rifle can turn the tide of a battle, providing the precision needed to pick off distant targets while being robust enough to come out on top in a frantic skirmish. In this article, we will go over the top five ARs one can use to dominate the battlefields of Warzone Season 1.

Top 5 best ARs to use in Warzone Season 1

5) MCW

MCW (Image via Activision)

The MCW, with a pick rate of 0.79% in Warzone Season 1, stands out as a formidable choice among the vast array of assault rifles available to players. It offers a harmonious blend of damage output and control. The MCW's design is tailored for versatility, allowing it to perform admirably in various combat scenarios.

In Warzone Season 1, the MCW's moderate recoil pattern and satisfactory rate of fire enable users to engage targets effectively at both close and medium ranges. The weapon's damage profile is competitive, ensuring it can hold its own against other popular choices in the assault rifle meta.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

4) Holger 556

Holger 556 (Image via Activision)

The Holger 556, with a pick rate of 0.80% in Warzone Season 1, is a versatile and powerful assault rifle that has carved out its niche in the game's meta. Its balanced performance across various combat scenarios makes it a reliable choice for those who value adaptability on the battlefield.

In Warzone Season 1, the Holger 556 stands out for its outstanding range, regulated recoil, and quick time-to-kill. These features enable players to combat successfully at medium and long ranges, giving them a tactical edge in open-field conflicts, especially while controlling sightlines. The damage profile of this assault rifle assures that it can compete with the game's top-tier weapons, while its controlled recoil pattern allows for consistent shot placement.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

RB Addle Assault Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-5 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-5 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

3) Ram-7

Ram-7 (Image via Activision)

The Ram-7, with a pick rate of 4.37% in Warzone Season 1, is a remarkable assault rifle that has drawn notice for its outstanding combat prowess. It is recognized for its small size and agility, allowing players to rush on the battlefield while retaining high firepower. In Warzone Season 1, the Ram-7's bullpup design and varied 5.56-round chambering make it a powerful weapon at all ranges.

Notably, it can provide deadly damage in regulated bursts, which may be a game changer in both close-quarter and medium-range combat. The weapon's lightweight chassis allows for quick reloads and handling, allowing players to stay on the offensive and respond quickly to changing battle conditions.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Barrel: Cronen Headwind Long Barrel

Cronen Headwind Long Barrel Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

2) DG-58

DG-58 (Image via Activision)

The DG-58, with a pick rate of 4.69%, stands as a reliable choice among players in Warzone Season 1 who prefer an assault rifle that can handle various combat scenarios effectively. The weapon features a three-round burst firing mechanism that allows for regulated bursts of fire, making it a good choice for attacking targets at medium range. Its shooting mode improves accuracy while still dealing significant damage.

The DG-58 has an effective damage range of 35.6 m, a minimum damage range of 44.4 m, and a bullet velocity of 720 m/s1. These figures suggest that the rifle can perform well in long-range battles, particularly when considering bullet velocity, which guarantees that the shots reach the target quickly.

Recommended loadout:

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: Slate Reflector (Or any other dot sight)

Slate Reflector (Or any other dot sight) Rear Grip: Varanus Steady Grip

Varanus Steady Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

1) FR 5.56

FR 5.56 (Image via Activision)

The FAMAS, or FR 5.56, is a burst-fire assault rifle in Warzone with a pick rate of 4.72%. It is a weapon that some players prefer due to its unusual shooting mechanism and accuracy. This AR is distinguished in Warzone Season 1 by its three-round burst fire mode, which may be effective at intermediate ranges. A well-placed burst from the FR 5.56 may be lethal, especially if it hits the opponent in the head or upper chest.

The weapon's damage output and firing rate aren't the best compared to other assault rifles, but it makes up for it with exceptional precision and control. This makes the FR 5.56 a viable alternative for gamers who want to participate in battle from a distance, taking advantage of the rifle's precision to land bursts on their opponents with pinpoint accuracy.

Recommended loadout:

Ammunition: 5.56 Armor Piercing

5.56 Armor Piercing Muzzle: T51R Billeted Brake

T51R Billeted Brake Optic: Slimline Pro or any dot sight optic

Slimline Pro or any dot sight optic Rear Grip: RMT Grip

RMT Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Call of Duty updates.