Best close range meta weapon loadout after Renetti nerf in Warzone

After the recent Renetti nerf, a build featuring the HRM-9 surpasses it as the best close-range meta weapon loadout in Warzone. The recent adjustment to the JAK Ferocity Carbine Aftermarket Part for the Renneti has made it entirely redundant. It has been overtaken by one of the most popular and powerful SMGs in the game, the HRM-9. With extremely fast TTK and exceptional close-range damage, this weapon is now the absolute meta in the game.

This article will explore the best attachments and class setup you can choose for the HRM-9 in Warzone Season 3. For a detailed brief, keep reading.

Best Close Range Meta weapon loadout attachment for HRM-9 in Warzone

Expand Tweet

Recommended loadout

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider paired with the Folding Stock and XRK EDGE BW-4 Handstop will be the perfect trio to negate the weapon's recoil. These attachments will provide other benefits, such as improved ADS speed, mobility, and longer range potential.

Also read: Best HRM-9 loadout for MW3

The 9mm High Grain will provide better impact deal higher damage in longer ranges, and pack a stronger punch in close-quarter combat. Lastly, the 50 Round Drum Magazine seals the deal by providing you with ample sustainable firepower.

With these attachments equipped, you can build the best close-range meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3.

Best HRM-9 Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here are some of the best Perks and Equipment you can pair with the HRM-9 to make the best close-range meta weapon loadout.

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: High Alert

High Alert Perk 4: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock HRM-9 in Warzone

The HRM-9 in Warzone can be unlocked by completing Armory Challenges. These can be accessed by reaching Player Level 25 in the game.

Best alternative to HRM-9 in Warzone

Striker-9 (Image via Activision)

The Striker-9 is a fantastic alternative to the HRM-9. If you're not a fan of extremely fast SMGs, the Striker-9 should satisfy your needs.

Pros & Cons of the HRM-9

The best close-range meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3 is built around this weapon. It's only natural that we'll look into the pros and cons of the HRM-9 :

Pros Cons Extremely high fire-rate Very erratic recoil Excellent handling experience and provides great mobility Magazine capacity falls short due to its high fire rate

FAQs on Best HRM-9 Loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best attachment for HRM-9

Answer: There's no singular best attachment for the HRM-9. If you're looking for a great loadout, you can follow our aforementioned guide.

Q2) What is the best HRM-9 loadout for Warzone Battle Royale?

Answer: Here's our recommended loadout specifically tuned for HRM-9 loadout for Warzone Battle Royale

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Ammunition: 9mm High Grain

9mm High Grain Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Q3) What is the best optic for the HRM-9?

Answer: For our recommended build, we urge players to run the iron sights on this weapon.

For more Warzone news and guides, check these links below: