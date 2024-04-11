Best close range meta weapon loadout after Renetti nerf in Warzone

After the recent Renetti nerf, a build featuring the HRM-9 surpasses it as the best close-range meta weapon loadout in Warzone. The recent adjustment to the JAK Ferocity Carbine Aftermarket Part for the Renneti has made it entirely redundant. It has been overtaken by one of the most popular and powerful SMGs in the game, the HRM-9. With extremely fast TTK and exceptional close-range damage, this weapon is now the absolute meta in the game.
This article will explore the best attachments and class setup you can choose for the HRM-9 in Warzone Season 3. For a detailed brief, keep reading.
Best Close Range Meta weapon loadout attachment for HRM-9 in Warzone
Recommended loadout
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Stock: Folding Stock
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider paired with the Folding Stock and XRK EDGE BW-4 Handstop will be the perfect trio to negate the weapon's recoil. These attachments will provide other benefits, such as improved ADS speed, mobility, and longer range potential.
Also read: Best HRM-9 loadout for MW3
The 9mm High Grain will provide better impact deal higher damage in longer ranges, and pack a stronger punch in close-quarter combat. Lastly, the 50 Round Drum Magazine seals the deal by providing you with ample sustainable firepower.
With these attachments equipped, you can build the best close-range meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3.
Best HRM-9 Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment
Here are some of the best Perks and Equipment you can pair with the HRM-9 to make the best close-range meta weapon loadout.
- Perk 1: Quick Fix
- Perk 2: Double Time
- Perk 3: High Alert
- Perk 4: Fast Hands
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
How to unlock HRM-9 in Warzone
The HRM-9 in Warzone can be unlocked by completing Armory Challenges. These can be accessed by reaching Player Level 25 in the game.
Best alternative to HRM-9 in Warzone
The Striker-9 is a fantastic alternative to the HRM-9. If you're not a fan of extremely fast SMGs, the Striker-9 should satisfy your needs.
Pros & Cons of the HRM-9
The best close-range meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3 is built around this weapon. It's only natural that we'll look into the pros and cons of the HRM-9 :
FAQs on Best HRM-9 Loadouts for Warzone
Q1) What is the best attachment for HRM-9
Answer: There's no singular best attachment for the HRM-9. If you're looking for a great loadout, you can follow our aforementioned guide.
Q2) What is the best HRM-9 loadout for Warzone Battle Royale?
Answer: Here's our recommended loadout specifically tuned for HRM-9 loadout for Warzone Battle Royale
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Stock: Folding Stock
- Ammunition: 9mm High Grain
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 50 Round Drum
Q3) What is the best optic for the HRM-9?
Answer: For our recommended build, we urge players to run the iron sights on this weapon.
For more Warzone news and guides, check these links below:
- BP50 Loadout
- 5 best meta weapon loadouts
- SOA Subverter loadout
- Best weapon loadout for Zombies
- Nova 6 Pro Pack in MW3 and Warzone
- Rebirth Infil Strikes in WZ Season 3