Black Ops 6 Zombies guide: How to farm unlimited XP on Shattered Veil

You can now farm unlimited XP in the new Black Ops 6 Zombies map, Shattered Veil. Released on April 2, 2025, it takes us to Colton Hall Mansion, where the next part of the campaign's lore is unlocked. However, when you're not playing the campaign, you can mow through entire hoardes of zombies using the Wunderwaffe DG-2 and the Raygun Mark II.

This article will go over the steps you need to follow in order to farm unlimited XP in Black Ops 6 Zombies' Shattered Veil map.

Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil: Farm unlimited XP

The unlimited XP farming trick in Shattered Veil revolves around having infinite ammo for the Wunderwaffe DG-2. Once you acquire that, all you need to do is find yourself the necessary position and eliminate opponents. Your first step starts perhaps even before you jump into the match.

Unlimited XP trick in BO6 Zombies Season 3 (Image via Activision)

You need to have the Critical Eye augment selected for Death Perception and the Dead Again augment for Deadshot Daiquiri. Once this is done, here are the steps you need to follow.

Accessing the Elevator

Once you start your match, try to get as many headshots as possible until the seventh round. Once you reach it, you should have collected enough Essence Points. This will allow you to enter the mansion in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil.

Go over to the gate by Shem's Hendge, open it, then run and climb the stairs on your left. Open another one, which will lead you into the mansion. Once inside, go to the Grand Foyer area, where you will find the Aresnal Machine close to the T-Rex display. Using the machine, upgrade your weapon to the second rarity to increase damage.

Acquire the fuse in Black Ops 6 Zombies Shattered Veil (Image via YouTube/@Caspahz)

Next, enter the Library area, climb the steps, and run down the corridor without entering any doors. Circle around it until you hit the dead end. Here's where you will find the worker zombie. Kill him to acquire the Fuse.

Next, you need to acquire the Circuit Board. To get to it, go through the East Balcony to the West Balcony and climb the stairs. This will get you inside the building. Find the Bedroom Quarters by exploring the few rooms here. You can also simply follow the game's hints to get here. Shoot Richtofen's Computer here to get the Circuit Board.

Elevator Circuit Board in Shattered Veil (Image via YouTube/@MrDalekJD)

Next, simply go back to the Banquet Hall and repair the Elevator. Once again, the game can direct you to this place. You can then explore the area where S.A.M. AI is located and activate the Pack-a-Punch machine. Use it to your advantage and upgrade your equipment as needed in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Wonder Weapons

Next, you need to find and upgrade the Wonder Weapons, including the Ray Gun Mark II and the Wunderwaffe DG-2. If you don't already know how to undergo this process, you can check it out in the link given above. It is essential to acquire the Wonder Weapons, especially the Wunderwaffe, to make this XP farming trick function properly.

Double Tap machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube/@Caspahz)

You need to reach Round 15 by the time you acquire the Wonder Weapons if you haven't already. Next, go to the Double Tap machine, as shown in the image, and stand next to it behind the table. The zombies will now attack you only from one location, making it easier to defeat them.

Once you collect enough points, go ahead and get yourself a Quick Revive and a PhD Flopper. The latter will help you avoid accidental damage from the Wunderwaffe DG-2. Reach 15 to 25 using the location next to the Double Tap machine. This will help you collect more points.

Deadshot Daiquiri and Death Perception

Death Perception in Black Ops 6 Zombies (Image via YouTube/@Caspahz)

You can acquire Death Perception from the West Hallways from its machine. However, Deadshot Daiquiri will only spawn around round 25. Go to the Elevator and slide all the way down into the corner.

Tuck yourself into the corner of the Elevator shaft and fire away at the hordes of zombies trying to squeeze in. The Wunderwaffe DG-2 will eliminate them efficiently without letting them in. However, it can run out of ammo. To fix this issue, go to the Service Tunnel area once you reach Round 25.

Elevator shaft (Image via YouTube/@Caspahz)

Here, you will find the Deadshot Daiquiri in the Wunderfizz Machine. Use it with any other perk you'd like to purchase. Return to the Elevator shaft corner and repeat your trick. Now, because of the augment combinations, you won't run out of ammo.

In case things get tricky and many zombies squeeze in, consider simply going up the Elevator zipline and towards safety. This is how you can farm unlimited XP in Shattered Veil in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

