Call of Duty: World War 2 server status: Is it down right now?

Call of Duty: World War 2 recently faced a major issue shortly after being added to Xbox Game Pass, prompting the developers to take it offline on the PC Microsoft Store. This may leave you wondering about the server status. According to the official Activision server status page, the servers are still online across all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, and the Microsoft Store.
This article looks at the current server status in detail, the steps Call of Duty has taken to address the issue, and the exact cause behind the game’s removal from the Microsoft Store on PC. Read on to learn more.
Exploring Call of Duty: World War 2 server status
As mentioned above, Call of Duty: World War 2 servers are still online. However, shortly after the game was added to Xbox Game Pass, hackers began exploiting it, with reports of extreme hacks, most notably an RCE attack.
If you're unfamiliar with RCE, it stands for Remote Code Execution, which allows hackers to execute code on another player’s computer without their knowledge or consent. This is a serious type of cyberattack, prompting the developers to take immediate action by taking the game offline from the Microsoft Store on PC while they investigate the issue.
However, this hack only affects players accessing the game on PC via Xbox Game Pass. Players on other platforms, such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, can continue playing as normal, and the servers across all platforms remain online.
As a precaution, PC players currently cannot launch the game via the Microsoft Store or Xbox Game Pass. This temporary restriction is a protective measure to prevent further exploitation and the spread of this serious issue.
Also read: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded playlist update: Everything we know
Call of Duty: World War 2 has not been removed from Xbox Game Pass, in case you're wondering, but the game cannot be launched at the moment on PC. To stay safe, it's best to avoid attempting to play and instead keep an eye on the Call of Duty Updates page on X, where the developers will share updates on their investigation and notify players when the issue is resolved.
Even if the game becomes temporarily playable again, it's strongly recommended to wait for official confirmation that the issue has been completely patched and the game is safe to access.
