Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth buying?

The Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft Ultra Skin is now available in the Black Ops 6 and Warzone in-game store. This cosmetic is part of a Mastercraft bundle, which also features unique animations along with a reactive Operator skin. While the bundle comes at a premium price, it includes a Mastercraft variant of the newly added CR-56 AMAX assault rifle, introduced in Season 3. Additionally, it offers several in-game cosmetics.
This article covers everything about the Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft bundle, including its price, available content, and an analysis of whether it's worth purchasing in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
What is the price of the Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?
The Tracer Pack Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft Ultra Skin in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone is priced at 3,000 Call of Duty Points (CP). This makes it one of the most expensive bundles in the game, on par with other high-end packs like the Radiant Blight Mastercraft and the Dank Days Tracer Pack.
To purchase the Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft bundle, head to the in-game store and locate it under the Featured section. If you have enough COD Points, you can buy it directly from there.
Since COD Points are sold in preset bundles, there isn't a direct 3,000 CP pack. To acquire that amount, you’ll need to spend at least $25.96.
Here’s a breakdown of the current COD Points pricing:
- 200 COD Points: $1.99
- 500 COD Points: $4.99
- 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99
- 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99
- 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99
- 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99
- 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99
- 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99
What's included in the Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?
The Tracer Pack Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft Ultra Skin includes 10 interesting items, and here is a detailed breakdown:
- “Pixel” Reactive Ultra Operator Skin
- “Game Over” CR-56 AMAX assault rifle Blueprint (Starstruck Tracers; VR Knockout Death FX; Game Console Morphing Inspect Animation)
- “Pixel Precise!” SVD sniper rifle Blueprint (Starstruck Tracers; VR Knockout Death FX)
- “K.O.” Finishing Move
- “Eezee” Weapon Charm
- “Monkey Business” animated Emblem
- “It’s Over” animated Calling Card
- “Not on My Level” Spray
- “XD” Emote
- “Logging In” Loading Screen
Is the Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone worth it?
The Digital Dreamin' Mastercraft bundle is not worth the investment compared to other options at the same price point. While it does feature a Mastercraft animation for the CR-56 AMAX, the effect — where the weapon transforms into a controller and projector screen displaying a 1v1 fighting game — isn’t particularly appealing.
The Operator skin also lacks impact. Although it is reactive, with glowing tattoos and a headset animation that changes with kills, these effects are subtle and not very eye-catching.
Overall, the Radiant Blight Mastercraft and Dank Days Tracer Pack offer better value for the price. However, if you're an avid collector, this bundle might still be worth considering.
