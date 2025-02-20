Every bug fix in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is live. However, instead of introducing significant new content, the developers have focused on fine-tuning the game with bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more. The only notable addition is the Low Profile Perk. This time, fixes are systematically categorized into segments like movement and weapons, combat and gameplay, killstreaks, and more, making it easier for players to navigate and review them efficiently.

This article will cover all the bug fixes implemented in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: All bug fixes

Here are all the bug fixes as mentioned in the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes:

Movement & Weapons

Fixed an issue where players were unable to Tac Sprint after switching to a melee weapon when their Tac Sprint had depleted.

Fixed an issue where on controller, after leaving water with a melee weapon equipped, switching weapons while mantling would cause unintended behavior.

Fixed an issue where when entering water with a melee weapon equipped and then exiting, the weapon switch would default to the backup pistol instead of a primary or secondary weapon.

Fixed an issue where when a player had Throwing Knives equipped as their lethal and attempted to swap to their dedicated melee weapon, the Throwing Knife would override their melee weapon.

Fixed an issue where visual recoil was too intense on the JAK Jawbreaker AMP.

Fixed an issue on some Fast Mag attachments that resulted in extra rechamber animations playing at the end of an empty reload.

Combat & Gameplay

Fixed an issue where if a player eliminates an enemy and their teammate eliminates them again, both eliminations would count for the first player.

Fixed an issue where eliminations did not track properly for a player who downed an enemy that was taken hostage and executed by a teammate.

Fixed an issue where gas masks would take damage from gas grenades while inside the PDS safe zone.

Fixed a rare issue where a player who had recently used a PRD would retain the PRD icon on the mini-map, revealing their location for the rest of the match.

Killstreaks

Fixed an issue where sometimes the “warning” callout would not play for the enemy when another player called in three UAVs to activate an Advanced UAV. Fixed an issue where Cluster Strike missiles would look like they were landing sideways.

Fixed an issue where the Precision Airstrike “danger close” text would appear unexpectedly when ADSing with the airstrike marker.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where the Self Ping marker was missing. Fixed an issue where players could incorrectly appear as squad members in the squad widget during the pre-match lobby.

Fixed an issue where the scoreboard did not display kills or assists in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue where the AAR report failed to display all player stats.

Fixed an issue where changing the selected Operator could break the walking screen animation and display a blank background.

Fixed an issue where the post-match rank displayed too early in the Ranked AAR flow.

Stability

Fixed an issue where small game freezes and flashes could occur when a player disconnects. Fixed an issue where players could encounter a dev error when attempting to access Buy Stations.

Fixed an issue where some players encountered a dev error when navigating or leaving sections of Warzone.

Fixed an issue where a dev error could occur when tabbing to the Barracks tab.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where V4L3RIA's head model was missing while performing the "Who's a Good Boy?" emote. Fixed an issue in Bootcamp where Buy Stations sometimes displayed an incorrect inventory.

Fixed an issue where players were kicked back to the Play tab when entering the Battle Pass tab after a match.

That covers all the bug fixes implemented in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

