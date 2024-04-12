Fastest TTK meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3

By Jay Sarma
Modified Apr 12, 2024 12:26 IST
MCW in Warzone (Image via Activision)

The MCW has been crowned the fastest TTK meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3. Featuring great mobility, stability, and an impressive punch, the MCW is a great weapon for players of all calibers. It's a beginner-friendly weapon, and its impressive stats become even more powerful when equipped with the JAK Raven Conversion Kit.

This article will explore all the attachments that make the MCW the fastest TTK meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3. For a detailed brief, read below.

Fastest TTK meta weapon loadout for MCW in Warzone

Fastest TTK meta weapon loadout attachments (Image via Activision and X/ytchqser)
Recommended loadout

  • Barrel: Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel
  • Stock: A90 Venom Stock
  • Magazine: 40 Round Mag
  • Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit

The Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel and RB Rapidstrike Grip will improve the MCW's recoil control and provide you with improved weapon handling and range. Pair it with the A90 Venom Stock for better mobility, ADS speed, and general handling capability.

The 40-round magazine will provide you with ample sustenance potential, especially considering the weapon's medium fire rate. Last but not least, the JAK Raven Kit will convert the MCW into a powerful SMG, allowing you to dominate close and medium-range encounters.

With these attachments equipped, you can build the fastest TTK meta weapon loadout weapon in Warzone Season 3.

Best MCW Warzone loadout perks and equipment

You can use these perks alongside our fastest TTK meta weapon loadout for the MCW in Warzone Season 3:

  • Perk 1: Quick Fix
  • Perk 2: Double Time
  • Perk 3: High Alert
  • Perk 4: Fast Hands
  • Lethal: Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock MCW in Warzone

You can unlock the MCW in Warzone by reaching Player Level 44. This can be done by playing games and completing daily and weekly challenges offered within the game.

Best alternative to MCW in Warzone

Bruen MK9 LMG (Image via Activision)
A great alternative to the MCW is the Bruen MK9 LMG. This S-tier meta light machine gun can decimate squads with the right attachments and class setup.

Pros & cons of the MCW

The MCW despite being a fan-favorite weapon has certain pros and cons. Here's a list describing them:

ProsCons
Extremely high damageLow mobility
Improved firing rate with the JAK Raven KitLong range encounters are challenging to contest

FAQs on best MCW loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best MCW build for Resurgence

Answer: Here is our recommended build for Warzone Resurgence:

  • Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor
  • Barrel: KR Midnight 13" Barrel
  • Optic: JAK Glassless Opti
  • Magazine: 60 Round Drum
  • Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

Q2) What is the best barrel for MCW in Warzone?

Answer: If you're using the JAK Raven kit, our recommended barrel pick is the Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel. If not, you can opt for the KR Midnight 13" Barrel.

Q3) What is the best optic for the MCW?

Answer: The JAK Glassless Optic is our optic of choice for the MCW.

