The MCW has been crowned the fastest TTK meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3. Featuring great mobility, stability, and an impressive punch, the MCW is a great weapon for players of all calibers. It's a beginner-friendly weapon, and its impressive stats become even more powerful when equipped with the JAK Raven Conversion Kit.

This article will explore all the attachments that make the MCW the fastest TTK meta weapon loadout in Warzone Season 3. For a detailed brief, read below.

Fastest TTK meta weapon loadout for MCW in Warzone

Fastest TTK meta weapon loadout attachments (Image via Activision and X/ytchqser)

Recommended loadout

Barrel: Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel

Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel Stock: A90 Venom Stock

A90 Venom Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

RB Rapidstrike Grip Conversion Kit: JAK Raven Kit

The Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel and RB Rapidstrike Grip will improve the MCW's recoil control and provide you with improved weapon handling and range. Pair it with the A90 Venom Stock for better mobility, ADS speed, and general handling capability.

The 40-round magazine will provide you with ample sustenance potential, especially considering the weapon's medium fire rate. Last but not least, the JAK Raven Kit will convert the MCW into a powerful SMG, allowing you to dominate close and medium-range encounters.

With these attachments equipped, you can build the fastest TTK meta weapon loadout weapon in Warzone Season 3.

Best MCW Warzone loadout perks and equipment

You can use these perks alongside our fastest TTK meta weapon loadout for the MCW in Warzone Season 3:

Perk 1: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: High Alert

High Alert Perk 4: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock MCW in Warzone

You can unlock the MCW in Warzone by reaching Player Level 44. This can be done by playing games and completing daily and weekly challenges offered within the game.

Best alternative to MCW in Warzone

Bruen MK9 LMG (Image via Activision)

A great alternative to the MCW is the Bruen MK9 LMG. This S-tier meta light machine gun can decimate squads with the right attachments and class setup.

Pros & cons of the MCW

The MCW despite being a fan-favorite weapon has certain pros and cons. Here's a list describing them:

Pros Cons Extremely high damage Low mobility Improved firing rate with the JAK Raven Kit Long range encounters are challenging to contest

FAQs on best MCW loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best MCW build for Resurgence

Answer: Here is our recommended build for Warzone Resurgence:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Sonic Suppressor Barrel: KR Midnight 13" Barrel

KR Midnight 13" Barrel Optic: JAK Glassless Opti

JAK Glassless Opti Magazine: 60 Round Drum

60 Round Drum Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

Q2) What is the best barrel for MCW in Warzone?

Answer: If you're using the JAK Raven kit, our recommended barrel pick is the Kimura Blackiron Heavy Short Barrel. If not, you can opt for the KR Midnight 13" Barrel.

Q3) What is the best optic for the MCW?

Answer: The JAK Glassless Optic is our optic of choice for the MCW.

