How to get Splinter's Cane in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Splinter's Cane in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a reward in the TMNT Event Pass. It is available in the Premium track of the Event Pass, which means that fans must pay first to access it. Fortunately, it will not cost players a fortune. If you are a fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and are looking to complete your collection for Operator Splinter and his iconic staff, you cannot go wrong here with the Premium Pass.

It goes without saying the Splinter's Cane will be a Melee Weapon and players will be able to wield it for those quick close-range shutdowns. With that out of the way, let us take a closer look at how you can get the Splinter's Cane in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Guide to getting the Splinter's Cane in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

To get the Splinter's Cane in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must first buy the TMNT Premium Event Pass. It costs 1100 CP or $10 in real-world currency. Once you have bought the Premium Pass, you must earn 20000 XP to unlock the iconic cane.

Unlocking the Splinter's Cane in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Since it is an event reward, it will remain in your arsenal even if you Prestige your profile. This means you will not have to spend a single Prestige Token to keep it once you enter a new Prestige level. You can play any game or mode of your choice to earn the required amount of XP.

You can grind for it on Multiplayer, Zombies, or in Warzone, the choice is yours. As long as you are getting kills, completing objectives or contracts, and acquiring XP, it will count toward the cane. After collecting sufficient XP, the Splinter's Cane in Black Ops 6 and Warzone will be automatically unlocked.

You can grind further to unlock Operator Splinter, which is the final reward in the TMNT event Premium Pass, to complete your collection. The only caveat here is that the Splinter's Cane cannot be obtained for free. Otherwise, it is a solid addition for fans of the franchise and is certain to catch a few eyes in-game.

That covers everything that you must know about how to acquire the Splinter's Cane in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

