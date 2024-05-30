How to play Demolition in Modern Warfare 3? New game mode explained

The latest Season 4 update has introduced a new Multiplayer mode Demolition in Modern Warfare 3 after four years. This iconic mode was last seen in 2019's rebooted Modern Warfare and has returned for players who mostly like tactical gameplay modes like Search and Destroy. However, Demolition is slightly different in many aspects due to its unique format.

This article will detail how to play Demolition in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4.

New game mode Demolition in Modern Warfare 3 explained

A still from Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Demolition in Modern Warfare 3 includes round-based objectives with similarities to Search and Destroy and involves the teams alternating between attacking and defending two bomb sites. However, unlike S&D, Demolition has respawns activated, attacking players always spawn with a bomb, and defuses—Ninja or otherwise—don't actually end the round.

Consequently, a match can witness highly tactical engagements as teams try to cover the bomb sites and pressure the opposition.

In Demolition, players must win a round under the attacking team by destroying both bomb sites before their timer ends. The defending team's goal is to prevent that from happening.

That's pretty much everything there is to know regarding the gameplay format of Demolition in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4.

More Multiplayer modes to watch out for in MW3 Season 4

A still from Hyper Cranked mode in MW3 Season 4 (Image via Activision)

Another mode was revealed in the game under the new update: Hyper Cranked. This is a twisted spin on the traditional Team Deathmatch. While Cranked was previously present in MW3, its latest version includes the addition of quicker movement and weapon swap speed.

The one crucial change the Hyper Cranked variant has introduced is that players now spawn in an already Cranked-up match with the timer running down from the very beginning.

