How to unlock the Death Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6

The Death Machine is one of the most powerful Scorestreaks in Black Ops 6, giving players access to a high-speed minigun that can tear through enemies with ease. With its rapid fire rate, massive ammo capacity, and high penetration, it’s a perfect tool for holding down objectives, clearing out enemies, and racking up a high kill count.

It's a great way to link streaks together since, even better, every point you get while utilizing it goes toward your next Scorestreak. Here's what you must do to unlock this scorestreak.

How to get the Death Machine Scorestreak in Black Ops 6

The Death Machine is an event-exclusive Scorestreak, meaning you won’t have access to it by default. To unlock it, you’ll need to:

Participate in the event that features the Death Machine – This Scorestreak is part of a limited-time event, so make sure to check the in-game event tab for details.

Complete the required event challenges – This could involve getting kills with specific weapons, earning a certain number of Scorestreaks, or securing objectives in different game modes.

Equip it from the Scorestreak menu – Once you’ve unlocked it, you’ll need to swap out one of your existing Scorestreaks and replace it with the Death Machine.

Once unlocked, you’ll need to earn 825 Score in a single life to activate it in-game. Since this is a relatively high threshold, you must play strategically to reach it.

Since the Death Machine is locked behind event challenges, completing them as efficiently as possible will help you unlock it faster.

There are more chances to score points fast in game modes, including Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed. You can accrue more points by capturing flags, securing Hardpoints, and gathering tags in Kill Confirmed. This will help you obtain the necessary score for the Death Machine. Furthermore, completing the objective frequently places you in high-action zones, which raises the likelihood that you will receive eliminations that count toward event challenges.

Running low-cost Scorestreaks such as UAV, Counter-UAV, and Armor can provide extra score through assists while also making it easier to secure kills. UAVs help track enemy locations, Counter-UAVs disrupt enemy intel, and Armor gives you extra durability, which is especially useful for maintaining a killstreak.

Activision frequently hosts Double XP and Double Score events, which significantly boost your progress. These events are perfect for grinding out Scorestreak unlocks, as they allow you to rack up points at an accelerated rate.

Additionally, using Double XP Tokens before long gaming sessions can further increase your efficiency, helping you reach the necessary score and unlock the Death Machine much faster.

