How to unlock the Essex Model 07 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Essex Model 07 is a new marksman rifle introduced in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the launch of Season 4. It can be unlocked through the Ballerina event, which went live on June 5, 2025, at 10 am PT. This limited-time event is part of the Call of Duty x Ballerina collaboration and offers several free rewards.

If you're wondering how to get the Essex Model 07, you're in the right place. This article will walk you through the steps to unlock the marksman rifle in-game.

How to get the Essex Model 07 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Essex Model 07 marksman rifle is the mastery reward for the Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. You must unlock all 10 base rewards from the event to earn this reward. There are 11 rewards (12 if you're a BlackCell owner), but the Essex Model 07 is unlocked only after acquiring the previous 10 rewards.

All the rewards in the new Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

To unlock all ten rewards, you'll need 170 High Table Coins, the event-specific currency. These coins can be earned by playing any major game mode that you prefer: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Black Ops 6 Zombies, or Warzone.

In Multiplayer and Zombies, coins are randomly dropped by eliminated players or zombies. However, keep in mind that coins don’t drop with every kill, and if you don’t collect a dropped coin in time, it will disappear. In Warzone, coins can be found by opening supply caches.

The process is straightforward: collect High Table Coins by playing, then head to the Event section to manually redeem rewards. Since collecting 170 coins may take time, it's best to prioritize which rewards you want first. You’re free to unlock any reward in any order. Once all 10 are unlocked, you’ll become eligible to redeem the Essex Model 07. No additional High Table Coins are required to unlock it.

Here is the list of all the rewards in the Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, along with the required High Table Coins to unlock them:

Reward High Table Coins required 30 Minutes Double XP Token 5 45 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token 5 45 Minutes Double Battle Pass XP Token 10 "En Pointe" Weapon Charm 10 “Lux In Tenebris” Large Decal 10 1 Hour Double XP Token 20 “Bullet Ballet” Calling Card 20 “Pay The Price” Emblem 20 3x Phoenix Up Gobblegums 30 “Coin Trick” Emote 50 Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle



“Decora Tenebris” Nunchuck Blueprint (for BlackCell owners only) Mastery Reward (Unlock all 10 rewards)

