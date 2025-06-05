What is Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6? New mode explained

Treyarch has finally added Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6 with the June 5, 2025, playlist update. Although this is the first instance of the mode being made available for BO6, it is not a first for the series. In fact, the origins of this mode can be traced back to Black Ops 2 in 2012. Since then, it has made an appearance in Black Ops 3 as well.

Ad

If you are a veteran fan of the series, you might not need an introduction to how it works. But if you're a newcomer, you might not be quite aware of this mode, as Mercenary Moshpit was last seen in Black Ops 3.

So, in this article, we will take a quick look at Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6 and what you can expect from this mode.

Everything that fans need to know about Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6

Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6 is a special mode where you indulge in a variety of game modes with random teams. Simply put, you cannot play it with a party and must solo queue. Once you connect to a lobby, the game will assign you a team.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: How to complete the Overlook Secret Room Easter egg in Verdansk: Warzone guide

Once assigned, this randomly generated team must compete in already existing game modes such as Domination, Hardpoint, etc. That's it. This is how Mercenary Moshpit works. Only solo players can participate in this mode, and parties are strictly not allowed.

At first glance, this might look like a typical compilation of Multiplayer modes. However, since the teams are randomly created from solo players, there are no pre-planned strategies for any team to have an advantage. In other words, the win conditions for the match are left to just individual skill and how you cooperate with strangers in real time in the mode.

Ad

This also serves as a break for those tired of strict Skill-Based Matchmaking, as it does not form teams solely based on one's past performances.

Read more: Call of Duty 2026 is reportedly titled Modern Warfare 사 (MW4) and is set in North and South Korea

That covers everything you need to know about the new Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, make sure to check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Kalita Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.



Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.



Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.



Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.



Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time. Know More