What is Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6? New mode explained

Treyarch has finally added Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6 with the June 5, 2025, playlist update. Although this is the first instance of the mode being made available for BO6, it is not a first for the series. In fact, the origins of this mode can be traced back to Black Ops 2 in 2012. Since then, it has made an appearance in Black Ops 3 as well.
If you are a veteran fan of the series, you might not need an introduction to how it works. But if you're a newcomer, you might not be quite aware of this mode, as Mercenary Moshpit was last seen in Black Ops 3.
So, in this article, we will take a quick look at Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6 and what you can expect from this mode.
Everything that fans need to know about Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6
Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6 is a special mode where you indulge in a variety of game modes with random teams. Simply put, you cannot play it with a party and must solo queue. Once you connect to a lobby, the game will assign you a team.
Once assigned, this randomly generated team must compete in already existing game modes such as Domination, Hardpoint, etc. That's it. This is how Mercenary Moshpit works. Only solo players can participate in this mode, and parties are strictly not allowed.
At first glance, this might look like a typical compilation of Multiplayer modes. However, since the teams are randomly created from solo players, there are no pre-planned strategies for any team to have an advantage. In other words, the win conditions for the match are left to just individual skill and how you cooperate with strangers in real time in the mode.
This also serves as a break for those tired of strict Skill-Based Matchmaking, as it does not form teams solely based on one's past performances.
That covers everything you need to know about the new Mercenary Moshpit in Black Ops 6.
