Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to unlock them

By Rishabh Kalita
Modified Jun 05, 2025 17:05 GMT
Everything that fans need to know about the new Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
The Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is currently underway, bringing fans a plethora of new free rewards to unlock. It's the first major limited-time event in Season 4 of the games, and completing it will award players with the new Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle (Mastery Reward), among others. So, how does one get a hold of these rewards? Well, it's pretty straightforward.

In this event, any time you eliminate an opponent or open loot caches in Warzone, it will randomly drop High Table Coins. These coins must be collected during your match, and once the match ends, you can trade them for rewards via the games' event page.

With the basics out of the way, let's take a closer look at the Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and all the rewards that you can claim from it.

How to unlock all rewards in the Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

Here are all the rewards in the Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and how you can unlock them:

RewardHigh Table Coins required
30 Minutes Double XP Token5
45 Minutes Double Weapon XP Token5
45 Minutes Double Battle Pass XP Token10
"En Pointe" Weapon Charm10
“Lux In Tenebris” Large Decal10
1 Hour Double XP Token20
“Bullet Ballet” Calling Card 20
“Pay The Price” Emblem20
3x Phoenix Up Gobblegums 30
“Coin Trick” Emote50
Essex Model 07 Marksman Rifle

“Decora Tenebris” Nunchuck Blueprint (for BlackCell owners only)		Mastery Reward (Unlock all previous rewards)
There are a total of 11 free rewards (including Mastery Reward) to collect from the event, and 12 if you own the Season 4 BlackCell Battle Pass. As mentioned earlier in this article, unlocking these rewards isn't a hassle at all.

Exploring all the rewards in the new Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Simply collect High Table Coins by eliminating enemies or by opening loot caches in the battle royale title. Once you have collected enough to unlock an item in the Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, head over to the event page and exchange them for the item. That's it.

That covers just about everything that you need to know about the Ballerina event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. Do note that this is a limited-time event, and will end on June 12, 2025. Once it ends, most of these rewards won't be available. Hence, it is highly recommended to get on the grind right now and unlock all that it has to offer.

Rishabh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who mainly covers Call of Duty and Valorant content. After completing his post-graduation in Finance, he went off the beaten track and decided to build a career in video game journalism. The opportunity to interview Valorant Pacific franchised teams back during VCT 2023: Pacific was a career highlight for Rishabh.

Rishabh prioritizes diving into the game himself and figuring out the specifics to ensure authenticity of content. He also tracks the social media accounts and blogs of developers and publishers to learn about official announcements and press releases, and cross-checks all facts even if they are derived from reputed sources.

Rishabh embarked on his video game journey in 2002, playing Contra and Mario, and his first AAA title was Max Payne 1. Currently, first-person shooter games engage him the most.

Rishabh regards streamer and esports athlete Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek as an inspirational figure since he rose from a humble background to become one of the biggest CS players and streamers in the world through sheer hard work and dedication.

Rishabh likes to keep himself updated on the latest trends in technology and listens to progressive rock music in his spare time.

