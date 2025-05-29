How to unlock Stitch in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Stitch is a new Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 as part of the Season 4 update. He's a well-known figure in the community, remembered as a popular antagonist who was presumed dead. However, since his death was never explicitly shown on screen, this is where the twist comes in: he’s now been brought back into the game.
This return has left many veteran players confused, but this is Call of Duty after all, known for its suspenseful twists and surprise character comebacks. If a character’s death isn’t directly shown on screen, there’s always a chance they might return later. This was the case with Philip Graves and Alex Keller, and now, Stitch.
That said, unlocking this character won’t be free. He is included as part of the Season 4 Battle Pass, so players will need to purchase it to gain access to him.
This article outlines how to unlock the Stitch Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4.
How to get the Stitch Operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6
To unlock Stitch in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4, you’ll need to purchase the Season 4 Battle Pass, which costs 1,100 Call of Duty Points (CP), equivalent to $9.99.
Once you purchase the Battle Pass, the Stitch Operator will be unlocked immediately as part of the instant rewards. This means you don’t need to complete any tiers or pages; simply buying the Battle Pass grants you access to Stitch. However, certain variants of the Operator require progressing through the Battle Pass, and two of those variants are exclusive to the BlackCell version.
The Battle Pass is also a good deal. If you buy it for 1,100 CP and manage to complete all the Pages before the season ends, you’ll earn all 1,100 CP back.
Also read: You can use a potato as a grenade in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 4
What are all the Season 4 Battle Pass instant rewards in Warzone and Black Ops 6?
Once you purchase the Battle Pass, you will instantly receive the following five rewards:
- 10% Battle Pass XP Boost
- The new “Supermax” Stitch Operator and “Supermax BlackCell” Stitch Operator Skin for those who purchase BlackCell
- The “Lock Up” Legendary Blueprint for the Feng 82 LMG
- The “Try Me!” Emote
- The “Untamable” Large Decal
Stitch operator available variants
The Stitch operator has four available variants:
- Supermax – Unlocked instantly with the standard Battle Pass.
- Supermax BlackCell – Unlocked instantly if you have the BlackCell version of the Battle Pass.
- Yard Dog – Unlocked as you progress through the Battle Pass and complete the required Page.
- Yard Dog BlackCell – Unlocked as you progress through the Battle Pass and complete the required Page.
Also read: PS5 Black Ops 6 console bundle: Price, where to buy, and more
Check out our other Call of Duty articles:
- Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games are collaborating for BO6 and Warzone Season 4
- When does Warzone Ranked Play Resurgence launch?
- You can get the OG Stitch skin in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 4, but for a price
- What is the Farmland Access Code in Warzone Verdansk?
- COD Mobile makes more in a month than Warzone Mobile made all year, suggests new report