"It's that easy": COD content creator suggests Verdansk's success blueprint in Warzone

Verdansk is set to return to Warzone on April 3, 2025. Before the confirmation arrived from Activision, many speculated and anticipated the arrival of the popular map in the game. The last time Verdansk was seen in Warzone was several years ago and much has changed since. The release of Black Ops 6 introduced many new elements to the gameplay including omni-movement.

Ad

However, Warzone has been witnessing a lot of complaints from fans as well as a somewhat dwindling player count. In light of these events, COD content creator @IceManIsaac suggested a series of features such as fun-to-drive vehicles, crisp movement, and more, that could improve the Warzone experience:

COD streamer suggests features for Verdansk (Image via X/@IceManIsaac/Activision)

"It's that easy. I'm not cynical, but I sure am skeptical... Please don't f*ck this up"

Ad

Trending

In their X post, the streamer listed the following features:

Mil Sim Vibes

Crisp Movement

One Shot Sniping

Fun To Drive Vehicles

Constant Content & LTMs

Grounded BR Fundamentals

The features mentioned by @IceManIsaac were once the pillars of Verdansk that made the map exciting, engaging, and memorable. Perhaps following the same blueprint could help the new Warzone regain similar levels of success.

COD streamer suggests Verdansk's blueprint for Warzone Season 3

Warzone Season 3 is around the corner and will bring back Verdansk on April 3, 2025. Confirmed reports already suggest that the map will return to its March 2020 glory. Some old Verdansk vehicles are set to return along with their popular features.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, it's vital to know that Warzone in its current state is still a newer game. Therefore, to further add to the Verdansk experience, @IceManIsaac suggested that Military Simulation aesthetics and grounded Battle Royal aesthetics could help uplift the experience.

Mil-sim characters are default entities who carry a military-heavy aesthetic and appearance. Furthermore, grounded Battle Royal fundamentals bring a sort of realism to the game which may currently be missing to a certain degree thanks to improved graphics, omni-movement, and overall mechanics.

Ad

Furthermore, @IceManIsaac also advised the makers to involve fun vehicles and regular content additions to keep the game as engaging as it used to be in 2020. Finally, they asked for one-shot sniper kills. Depending on the weapon and the area of the body it affects, the damage levels may differ. One-shot sniping, on the other hand, guarantees you a kill as long as you make the shot.

This may be a controversial feature to add but it could help attract the attention of Verdansk veterans who enjoyed Warzone five years ago.

Ad

Read more Call of Duty-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback