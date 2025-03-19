Will Verdansk save Warzone? Possibilities explored

Verdansk is finally returning to Warzone with the upcoming Season 3 update. While the vast majority of fans are excited about its return to the game, some are skeptical about it, and rightfully so. For those unaware, Warzone hasn't performed well recently and has been on its last leg for a while now. In fact, it wouldn't be too far off to say that Verdansk is Warzone's last chance at redemption, and even Call of Duty understands this if the latest leaks are to be believed.

According to a recent report by reputed leaker @TheGhostOfHope on X, if the map fails to bring back players or at least maintain its current playerbase, then a sequel to Warzone (which is currently planned for release with Call of Duty 2026) might never see the day of light. This might eventually lead to the downfall or even death of Call of Duty's popular battle royale game. Hence, a lot is riding on the success of Verdansk in Warzone.

But will Verdansk be enough to save the game? Will nostalgia overcome the other issues plaguing the BR title? Read on to learn about our thoughts on the return of the iconic map to Warzone.

Note: This article is subjective and speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt. It solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Could Verdansk be the saving grace that Warzone needs?

Fans are excited about returning to Verdansk in Warzone. The hype over the map is undoubtedly high, and Call of Duty is banking on its return to save the BR game. In fact, they have delayed the Season 3 update to April 3, 2025, which was initially supposed to launch on March 20, 2025.

All of this is likely just to ensure that the map is released in a polished state and ends up being the saving grace for the battle royale title.

However, will simply bringing back the map and persuading players to join the title again using nostalgia be enough? Well, we don't think so. While nostalgia is a powerful tool if used correctly, in this case, we don't see a chance where Verdansk alone can save the game from its impending doom.

Sure, Verdansk's return might cause a surge in player count initially, but it will drop hard if Call of Duty doesn't address the game's underlying issues.

A quick look at online communities will tell that maps aren't the main issue at all in the battle royale title. There are numerous other problems plaguing it that are pushing players away.

A dramatic rise in cheating (due to an ineffective anti-cheat system), combined with server stability issues, bugs, glitches, false shadow bans, and more, has effectively made people quit the shooter or at least not care about it anymore. It's not as if Call of Duty isn't aware of these issues, but they seem to not be swift enough at addressing them.

For instance, recently, there was a bug with the D1.3 Sector in the game where it wasn't tracking one-shot eliminations. This should've been a simple fix that takes a few hours at most to implement, but CoD took two weeks to get there. This sluggish response time from the developers is just one example of the issues plaguing Warzone, among many.

So, we certainly don't believe that the nostalgia of Verdansk alone can save Warzone. Unless the developers address the cheating issues, improve their servers, fix bugs and glitches as soon as they are noticed, and focus on improving the overall player experience, we are afraid that bringing a map back won't be enough to attract new users to the game or even maintain the existing player count.

