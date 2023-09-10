JGOD's top 5 long-range loadouts for Warzone 2 after Cronen Squall nerf

Since its launch, the Cronen Squall has been a dominant force in the long-range meta of Warzone 2, prompting developers to constantly implement nerfs to balance it out. Even in Season 5 Reloaded, the weapon's performance was significantly nerfed, and an additional nerf was implemented as recently as September 6, 2023.

Despite these changes, Cronen Squall has a dedicated following and is a strong option in long-range confrontations. JGoD, a popular Warzone 2 streamer, has conducted a thorough examination of recent weapon changes. Using his knowledge, he has carefully handpicked a list of weaponry along with well-selected attachments, aimed at helping players gain dominance in the long-range meta.

This article attempts to provide readers with a comprehensive list of effective long-range weaponry provided by the streamer that will give them an edge in Warzone 2 battles. By looking into the top 5 weapon builds, players can prepare themselves with the information and guidance they need to succeed in their matches.

Top 5 long-range options for Warzone 2 in Season 5 Reloaded

Distance confrontations are prevalent in Warzone 2 scenarios, and the right weapon and attachments are necessary for gaining an advantage over your opponents. The weapons in the list below are primarily from the assault rifle, light machine gun, and battle rifle categories.

Players looking for some solid long-range choices in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded should consider the possibilities listed below. These weapons have been carefully chosen and may be used by both newbies and professionals.

5) Kastov 762 (Assault Rifle)

Kastov 762 build (Image via sym.gg/Infinity Ward)

The Kastov 762 emerges as a powerful firearm, distinguished by its high damage output and quick reload speed. The weapon has a learning curve in respect of recoil control and stability so it has a niche fanbase.

But once mastered, the weapon becomes an unrivaled force capable of destroying opponents at all ranges and greatly contributes to favorable outcomes in Warzone 2 encounters.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (vertical +0.54; horizontal +0.77)

ZLR Talon 5 (vertical +0.54; horizontal +0.77) Barrel: Kas-10 584mm Barrel (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.25)

Kas-10 584mm Barrel (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.25) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical +0.77; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical +0.77; horizontal -1.65) Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.59; horizontal +0.28)

Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.59; horizontal +0.28) Magazine: 40-round Mag

4) Cronen Squall (Battle Rifle)

Cronen Squall build (Image via sym.gg/Infinity Ward)

Previously the long-range leader of battle rifles, the Cronen Squall has been significantly nerfed to achieve balance. However, a recent adjustment has reduced its medium-range efficacy while maintaining its long-range capabilities beyond 45 meters.

It still excels in long-range combat, but a reliable secondary weapon is now required to compensate for its shortcomings in close and medium-range combats.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Thread-40 (vertical +0.39; horizontal +0.26)

Sakin Thread-40 (vertical +0.39; horizontal +0.26) Barrel: HR 6.8 Barrel (vertical +0.34; horizontal +0.10)

HR 6.8 Barrel (vertical +0.34; horizontal +0.10) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical +1.06; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical +1.06; horizontal -1.65) Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.65; horizontal +0.31)

Ftac Ripper 56 (vertical +0.65; horizontal +0.31) Magazine: 50-round Mag

3) Sakin MG38 (Light Machine Gun)

Sakin MG38 build (Image via sym.gg/Infinity Ward)

The Sakin MG38 is a top-tier weapon, excelling across all ranges with exceptional accuracy. Its decent firing rate is matched by its steadiness in long-range encounters. With the default 100-round magazine, this weapon allows for easy spray control and transfer, along with the ability to face multiple enemies at once.

Furthermore, appropriate attachments improve its performance by increasing damage range and muzzle velocity.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: TY-LR8 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.27)

TY-LR8 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.27) Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.23)

20" Bruen Silver Series (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.23) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical +1.06; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical +1.06; horizontal -1.65) Underbarrel: Xten Nexus Grip (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.25)

Xten Nexus Grip (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.25) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (vertical -0.18; horizontal -3.60)

2) M13B (Assualt Rifle)

M13B build (Image via sym.gg/Infinity Ward)

The M13B is one of Warzone 2's finest assault weapons, defined by its user-friendly nature that caters to both newbies and experienced gamers. Its distinguishing characteristics include its laser-like precision as well as its low recoil, making it a formidable choice for long-range confrontations.

Unfortunately, its innate usefulness is hampered by its small magazine capacity. But with proper attachments, the weapon can achieve a higher muzzle velocity, damage range, and stability, making it particularly suited for maps like Vondel and Ashika Island.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.18)

Komodo Heavy (vertical +0.44; horizontal +0.18) Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon (vertical +0.24; horizontal -0.14)

14" Bruen Echelon (vertical +0.24; horizontal -0.14) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.16; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.16; horizontal -1.65) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (vertical -0.29; horizontal -2.90)

5.56 High Velocity (vertical -0.29; horizontal -2.90) Magazine: 60-round Mag

1) RAPP H (Light Machine Gun)

RAPP H build (Image via sym.gg/Infinity Ward)

The RAPP H appears as a reliable option for long-range confrontations with negligible recoil and a remarkable fire rate. However, it is critical to recognize its inbuilt limits, particularly in terms of mobility and long reload times.

Given its fast firing rate, players must exercise caution with its lengthy reload time, thus making the "Fast Hands" perk an absolute necessity. The below attachments will assist you in achieving a higher muzzle velocity and a slight increase in speed.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Tempus GH50 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.23)

Tempus GH50 (vertical +0.52; horizontal +0.23) Barrel: Romeo FT 16" Barrel (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.27)

Romeo FT 16" Barrel (vertical +0.37; horizontal -0.27) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -2.03; horizontal -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -2.03; horizontal -1.65) Underbarrel: BO52 Grip (vertical +0.67; horizontal +0.26)

BO52 Grip (vertical +0.67; horizontal +0.26) Rear Grip: Lachman TCG-10 (vertical +0.61; horizontal -0.36)

Expand Tweet

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.