Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Strike map overview: Objectives, route planning, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will soon get its fifth season, and with it, a classic map, Strike. The map was first introduced in the franchise with Call of Duty 4 and was also a part of Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and Call of Duty Mobile. Known as a fan favorite, Infinity Ward is bringing it back to its latest game. Strike will be a 6v6 multiplayer map arriving with Season 5 on August 2.

The developers have released a blog post that includes all the details about the map, tips, tricks, and all its POIs (Points of Interest).

Everything about upcoming map Strike in Modern Warfare 2 Season 5

The upcoming Modern Warfare 2 map, Strike, supports various playstyles because of its massive size. Various "power" positions allow players to camp and wait for enemies to appear on their crosshairs. Some main routes can be used to directly rush into enemies' spawn points to take the fight to them.

Strike is divided into seven sections, excluding the two main spawn points of KorTac and SpecGru, these include:

Junkyard and Market

Apartment

Clock Tower

Shops

Main Street

Hill

Flower Shop

Junkyard and Market (Image via Activision)

Junkyard and Market are the two areas away from the main locations where most firefights will take place. These two spots are narrow and house close to mid-range combat. It is ideal for SMGs and Shotgun players but debilitating for those wielding Snipers.

Apartment (Image via Activision)

The Apartment POI has a massive "Laundry" sign hanging on the front and is located on the northeast of the map. It has two levels and can look over various other POIs, including Junkyard, Market, Crashed Car, and two streets.

Clock Tower (Image via Activision)

Clock Tower is another POI where short-range guns will work better due to it being surrounded by tall walls. It has entrances around the map, including Cafe, Main Street, and Apartment. Clock Tower is one of the more important POIs as it's located in the middle of the map, forcing more firefights.

Shops (Image via Activision)

Located on the west, the Shops POI has two main areas, the Cafe and the Main Store, from where attacks towards the Clock Tower can be staged. It has a wide ground floor that houses a restaurant, and players can hop onto the outdoor seating for better views over its walls.

Main Street (Image via Activision)

Like the middle street in Shoot House of Modern Warfare 2, Main Street in Strike is the best for Sniper players and long-shot challenges. Although it has plenty of cover, it's difficult to dodge snipers hidden away in the building at the end of the street and on its perimeter.

Hill (Image via Activision)

Hill is a versatile POI, allowing guns of all ranges to be used. To the north of this area, Snipers can directly see Main Store and Shops, whereas the interior of its building can be held by Shotgun enthusiasts. A new hallway has been added to this version of Strike in Modern Warfare 2 to ensure better "combat flow."

Flower Shop (Image via Activision)

Flower Shop has two levels, with its second level allowing sights towards Hill, Market, and Main Street. The lower floor has one main entrance, which can see enemies coming in from the north.

Objective Routes and Rotations

In the Domination game mode on Strike, the A flag is located in the outdoor seating of the Restaurant, the B flag is at the base of Clock Tower, and the C flag is found slightly away from the other two, in the eastern area of Market.

In Search & Destroy of Modern Warfare 2, the two bomb sites are located at a distance, with A positioned behind Clock Tower and B in the eastern area of Market. Both sites are on the north of Main Street, allowing attackers to avoid contact in the most dangerous area of the map.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

In Hardpoint, Strike houses six points, with the initial location being in the center of the map inside the Hotel. The next point is outside the Restaurant, after which it moves to Electronics Store, next to the Flower Shop, then to the Cultural Center behind the Clock Tower. The final Hardpoint is on the second floor of the Apartment, after which the cycle repeats in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 5 will be released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 9 am PT on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.