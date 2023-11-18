Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) playlist today

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is known for its dynamic playlist, a curated selection of game modes that is constantly updated to cater to the diverse tastes of players. The playlist evolves with the title, reflecting the players' changing preferences and the developers' creative innovations. It is a testament to the developers' commitment to providing fans with a varied, immersive experience.

This article keeps track of these changes, updating the playlist as new game modes are added, or existing ones are removed.

All Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) playlist live now

Every Wednesday at 10:00 am PT (13:00 pm ET / 18:00 pm GMT), Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will receive fresh playlist updates. However, it should be noted that these periods can sometimes be disrupted by new events and seasonal releases.

Here are the playlists that are currently available in Modern Warfare 3:

Multiplayer

Cut Throat

Terminal 24/7

Ground War

Quickplay

Experimental Playlist

Invasion

Modern Warfare II Moshpit

War Mode

Hardcore

Zombies

Operation Deadbolt

Private Match

Create Private Match

Join Private Match

Ranked

Al Mazrah: Trios

Battle Royale

Al Mazrah: Quads

Vondel: Duos

Map Rotaion (Al Mazrah / Vondel): Solos

Resurgence

Vondel: Quads

Map Rotation (Vondel / Ashika): Trios

Map Rotation (Vondel / Ashika): Duos

Map Rotation (Vondel / Ashika): Solos

Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) modes explained

Team Deathmatch

This is the most straightforward game mode in MW3. Two teams compete against each other with the aim of getting the most kills. The team with the most kills at the end of the match wins.

This mode is perfect for players who prefer a direct approach to combat, where strategy and teamwork are less important than quick reflexes and accurate shooting.

Free-For-All

In this mode, it's every player for themselves. The objective is to get the most kills.

This mode is perfect for players who prefer a more solitary experience, where strategy and cunning are just as important as quick reflexes and accurate shooting.

Search and Destroy

Search and Destroy is a popular objective game mode in Modern Warfare 3. Two teams of six players fight for control of two bomb sites. One team defends, while the other attacks. The teams switch sides after three rounds. The assaulting team has 2:30 every round to install a bomb.

No one on either team can be resurrected after being killed. Instead of destroying a bomb site, many rounds conclude with the elimination of the opposing team.

Domination

Domination is a team-based game in Modern Warfare 3 in which two teams of six players each compete for control of three flags. The goal is to prevent opposing Operators from occupying certain locations while gradually scoring points yourself.

Every five seconds, each flag your team holds adds one point to the team's total. The team that reaches the scoring limit first wins.

Hardpoint

In Modern Warfare 3, Hardpoint is a game mode in which two teams of six players each compete to control one single area, or the Hardpoint, on the map. Throughout the battle, the Hardpoint moves to various areas.

Capturing and holding the Hardpoint earns teams points. The team that reaches the scoring limit first wins. This is a dynamic and fast-paced game mode that necessitates good teamwork.

Control

Teams take turns attacking and defending two objectives in this game mode. The team that successfully defends or captures the objectives wins.

This game mode is perfect for players who prefer a more tactical approach to combat, where strategy and teamwork are essential.

Headquarters

In Modern Warfare 3, this game mode requires teams to work together to seize the Headquarters. Respawns are temporarily disabled for the team that controls the Headquarters as they strive to defend the capture point from the opposing team. When the Headquarters is destroyed, a new capture point is created anywhere on the map.

This is a difficult mode that necessitates solid teamwork.

Gun Game

Each player starts with the same weapon in this game mode. With each kill, the player's weapon is upgraded. The first player to get a kill with every weapon wins.

Ground War

Ground War is a large-scale 32v32 game mode in Modern Warfare 3. It's similar to Domination but on a much greater scale, with bigger teams battling on larger maps with more zones to take and control. As each team earns more points, the spawn spots on the map advance, making the action more fierce.

Invasion

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Invasion mode is a large-scale Team Deathmatch game mode in which teams strive to obtain a total kill count. It includes both PvP and PvE gameplay. There are also AI enemies to fight, who award fewer points for their loss.

Invasion is similar to Ground War, except with AI foes wandering about looking for more XP.

Cutthroat

Cutthroat is a new 3v3v3 objective-based game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Teams spawn at three separate spots on the battlefield and attempt to capture or remove other players by marching towards a moving flag.

Cutthroat is a cross between Team Deathmatch and an elimination game, with short, stressful, and intense rounds.

War Mode

In this game mode, players act out war scenarios, such as pushing a tank through a street to an objective or planting explosives.

This is a game mode taken from Call of Duty: WWII and is now in Modern Warfare 3. Two teams go head to head, each with an opportunity to both attack and defend various objectives.

