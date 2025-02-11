Call of Duty extends Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend

Call of Duty has announced that the latest Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend has been extended by 48 hours and will now conclude on February 12, 2025, at 10 am PT. Initially, the plan for the recent Double XP weekend was to end on February 10, 2025. Although the developers haven't stated the reasons for this extension, it is most likely due to the recent PSN outage, which made the titles unplayable for all PlayStation users for nearly 24 hours.

Read on to learn more about the Double XP weekend extension and how you can take advantage of these additional 48 hours.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend extended on all platforms

The Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend has been extended, giving players an additional 48 hours to grind the games. During this time, irrespective of the platform a player is on, they will earn double XP for their profile and weapons as well as double the earn rate for GobbleGums. Unfortunately, there won't be a double XP earn rate for the Battle Pass.

Trending

Expand Tweet

As mentioned, the reasons haven't been explicitly stated for the extension of this Double XP weekend, but players assume the recent PSN outage is the most probable cause. During the outage, players couldn't access all the shooters' game modes, including the single-player Campaign mode.

As they couldn't take advantage of the Double XP weekend, Call of Duty has possibly extended the time in good faith.

Also read: Black Ops 6 and Warzone PS Plus Season 2 pack: How to claim and what’s included

While it was the PlayStation users who suffered from the PSN outage, Treyarch is ensuring that all players, irrespective of their platform of choice, get use of the additional 48 hours. So, even PC and Xbox can reap the benefits of this extension.

No special steps are involved in utilizing this extension. Players can just head over to the games and play. The Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend benefits will be automatically applied to their accounts.

Read more: The Terminator event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone: All rewards and how to get them

That covers everything you need to know about the Black Ops 6 and Warzone Double XP weekend extension.

For the latest Call of Duty news and guides, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback