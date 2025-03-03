COD 2026 will reportedly feature a new map with the return of DMZ

Numerous rumors are floating all over the internet regarding COD 2026, with one in particular hinting at a new map with the return of the DMZ mode. In an X post, @CODWarfareForum shared the game code references to a new map called Tumen, which is allegedly associated with the title. While this information hasn't been officially confirmed, data miners have suggested that it could be a new map for the rumored mode.

Read on to learn more about the rumors regarding a new map in COD 2026.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all the information with a pinch of salt until official confirmation.

A new map reportedly coming with DMZ in COD 2026

Previously, data miners have suggested various leaks regarding the upcoming COD 2026, and the potential return of DMZ with the rumored CoD title, MW4. Recently, @CODWarfareForum shared a code in an X post: mp_rex_tumen,mp_infil_delta_ending_chopper2_tr,,,,0. This suggests it to be the new map called as Tumen for the DMZ mode.

Originally, the mode shared maps with Warzone and had others like Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and more. Interestingly, another well-known CoD leaker, @TheGhostOfHope, indicated that the DMZ might have its own maps built on Warzone’s engine. Based on the leaked information, it might have a map that is set with Ground War.

Veteran Call of Duty players would be familiar with DMZ, which was first introduced with the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and quickly became one of the fan-favorite modes in the game. However, with the launch of MW3 Season 1, Activision finally removed the mode from the title.

As of now, the said mode only supports PvPvE gameplay, but if these rumors turn out to be true, then players might witness other modes as well. Apart from that, it is also rumored that the upcoming CoD 2026 will bring in the Riot Shield, which was one of the most controversial weapons launched with 2009’s MW2.

