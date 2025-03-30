Iconic VLK 3.0X optic might return in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3

The classic VLK 3.0X optic might be part of the Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3 content. However, this is just a speculation based on an image. For those unfamiliar with this optic, it was featured in Modern Warfare 2019 and was popular for medium-range combat, offering 3x magnification with a clear sight.

This speculated addition may not be as impactful as the rest of Season 3’s content, which is packed with exciting additions, but it’s still noteworthy. This article explores the possible inclusion of the VLK 3.0X optic in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3.

The classic VLK 3.0X optic may be added to Warzone and Black Ops 6 with Season 3

Speculation regarding the return of the iconic VLK 3.0X arose from an image in the Season 3 content drop blog. In the upcoming bundles section, an image of the Digital Dreamin’ Mastercraft bundle shows an operator holding the CR-56 AMAX, the new assault rifle launching in Season 3, equipped with a skin and a fully customized optic.

This optic looks somewhat similar to the VLK 3.0X optic (Image via Activision)

Upon closer inspection, the optic appears similar to the VLK 3.0X. However, the VLK 3.0X and the R&K Multizoom (available in Black Ops 6) look nearly identical, with one key difference — the R&K Multizoom has an elevation adjustment turret, while the VLK 3.0X does not. Due to the unclear image, distinguishing between the two is difficult.

While the optic could be part of the upcoming season, there’s no confirmation. The content blog has already detailed most of Season 3’s additions, including new attachments. So, if the VLK 3.0X is indeed returning, it may be a hidden inclusion, leaving the speculation unanswered for now.

Upcoming attachments for Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 3

Four new attachments are set to arrive in Season 3, with two launching when the season goes live and the rest arriving in the mid-season update.

Monolithic Suppressor: The Monolithic Suppressor will launch with Season 3 as a Battle Pass Page 7 reward . This attachment is compatible with most weapons, offering superior sound suppression and increased range . It allows for stealthier engagements while also extending your effective combat distance.

The will launch with as a . This attachment is compatible with most weapons, offering and . It allows for stealthier engagements while also extending your effective combat distance. SWAT 5.56 Grau Conversion: Exclusive to the SWAT 5.56 marksman rifle , this attachment converts the rifle into a fully automatic weapon. However, it reduces damage and range while improving accuracy, mobility, and handling . It will be available at launch as a Battle Pass Page 5 reward .

Exclusive to the , this attachment converts the rifle into a fully automatic weapon. However, it while . It will be available at launch as a . C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags: Arriving in the mid-season update , this attachment is exclusive to the C9 SMG . It transforms the weapon into a more lethal variant, increasing fire rate and recoil while also boosting damage, range, and bullet velocity , making it more effective on larger maps.

Arriving in the , this attachment is exclusive to the . It transforms the weapon into a more lethal variant, increasing while also , making it more effective on larger maps. Goblin Mk2 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion: Exclusive to the Goblin Mk2 assault rifle, this attachment converts the weapon into a fully automatic firearm with explosive rocket ammunition capable of splash damage. However, it comes at the cost of reduced velocity and fire rate. This attachment will be released in the mid-season update as an event reward.

