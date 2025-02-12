Special weapon from BO3 is reportedly coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

According to a report, a special weapon from Black Ops 3 is reportedly coming to Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded. As reported by @HeyImAlaix on X — a well-reputed CoD leaker — the Blade Launcher, known as the D13 Sector in Black Ops 3, will be arriving in the games with the upcoming Season 2 Reloaded update, which is rumored to kick off February 20, 2025.

Read below to learn more about the recent leak and how Alaix got their hands on the data.

Note: This article is based on a leak, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Blade Launcher to potentially arrive in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded

According to @HeyImAlaix, the intel about the Blade Launcher leak and its arrival in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded, were derived from datamining game files. The leaker reportedly found a special line of code that disclosed information about the upcoming gun in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded update.

This was the line that they found while datamining the files:

commonOption.weaponRestricted.t10_sl_p35_blauncher = 1 //Blade Launcher

A comment that said "Blade Launcher" was right next to the line of code. This was a direct hint that the weapon would be joining the shooters with the upcoming update. It will likely be available as a Special Weapon — just like the Sirin 9MM — and will go into the secondary weapon slot in Black Ops 6.

For those unaware, the Blade Launcher, or the D13 Sector, is a secondary weapon in Black Ops 3. The weapon essentially shoots a disc that slashes through targets. It can bounce off walls, which makes it one of the most unique weapons in the franchise. If used correctly, players can use it to take out targets behind cover without having to set eyes on them.

With the right shot at the right angle, the disc can reach places that even the most powerful weapons cannot penetrate.

That said, at the end of the day, it is still a leak. The source was not official and hence it must be taken with a pinch of salt. It was derived from a data mine and Call of Duty may or may not introduce the weapon with Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded.

