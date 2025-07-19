"Suicide for the franchise" — Content creator raises concerns as Call of Duty plans two back-to-back modern titles

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 confirmed for a fourth-quarter release this year, and another unannounced title reportedly in development for 2026, both set in modern settings. On hearing this, YouTuber TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3 on X) wasn't happy with the decision to release two modern-era Call of Duty games successively.&quot;Suicide for the franchise&quot;Black Ops 6 is currently the latest title, and Black Ops 7 has already been teased with modern and futuristic elements. There are rumors that the COD 2026 title, which may be called Modern Warfare 사 (MW4), would take place in both North and South Korea and will have futuristic weapons and technology.In this case, the content creator criticized the direction, saying that putting out two games in a row with similar modern settings could hurt the franchise's image and show a lack of creativity.Many others joined the conversation after this. @HRiiLSs suggested that the developers are no longer willing to take creative risks that might not resonate with the community and could lead to backlash.&quot;No risks at all anymore&quot;@burge45108 implied this could just be the beginning of a decline in creativity, with future titles possibly becoming even more repetitive.&quot;And it's only going to get worse&quot;@moonveilontop offered a more optimistic perspective, suggesting the developers should give advanced movement games another shot. They may be referring to games like Black Ops 3 and Advanced Warfare, which had mechanics like wall-running and jetpacks. These games had a unique movement system that could work well again if done correctly.@GTBato_ proposed a timeline-based solution, where the developers should explore different eras like thepast, present, and future, instead of sticking to the same setting consecutively. According to the user, cycling through different eras each year would help reduce the sense of burnout among players.@Johnnyboy0256 shared a more grounded take:&quot;To me the era really doesn't mean much about the prospect of how good the game is. I mean, look at the WW2 games. Peak amongst trash. Same with modern games.&quot;The users wanted to convey that that the quality of a Call of Duty game should rely more on its gameplay, execution, and storytelling, rather than just its setting or era. World War II entries like World at War and COD WWII were the best past-era titles, just as the Modern Warfare series represented the peak for modern titles. So, it's not necessarily about the era but how well the developers bring all elements together.@xpertfusion3 argued that when the developers did try to be creative during the 2014–2018 period with games like Advanced Warfare, Black Ops 3, and Infinite Warfare, players didn't responded well. These titles introduced heavy futuristic elements, including space battles, which many fans felt strayed too far from Call of Duty’s traditional military combat roots. According to this user, the backlash from that era may have pushed the developers into playing it safe nowadays.Also read: How to play Starting Room LTM in Black Ops 6 ZombiesWill Call of Duty's back-to-back modern titles impact the franchise’s image?From the above statements, it's clear that not all users share the same opinion. I believe back-to-back modern-era titles could negatively impact the franchise, only if the games fail to innovate or effectively integrate key elements like gameplay, story, multiplayer, new mechanics, and features.The Call of Duty community is diverse, and different segments enjoy different things. Some fans prefer the traditional, boots-on-the-ground combat that defined early titles, while others appreciated the franchise's more experimental, futuristic direction. There’s room for both styles as long as the execution is solid.That said, it’s still too early to form a final judgment. So far, we’ve only seen a teaser for Black Ops 7, with the worldwide reveal scheduled for August 19, 2025. As for the 2026 title, we have no official confirmation, only leaks. Given this limited information, it's best to wait and see how these games shape up before drawing any conclusions.Check out our other Call of Duty articles:Call of Duty devs acknowledge major Buy Station price changes in Warzone ResurgenceCall of Duty Next details for Black Ops 7 leakedCall of Duty is completely broken after CODToons event went live in Warzone and Black Ops 6Call of Duty 2027 to reportedly have martial arts