The Death Pit event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All details explored

The Death Pit event is exclusive to Black Ops 6 Zombies and went live on October 16, 2025, at 10 am PT. This is a leaderboard-based event where you can unlock rewards based on your final position on the Leaderboard. Most of the rewards are GobbleGums, and the higher your rank, the more powerful the rarity tier of GobbleGum you’ll receive.
If you want to know about all the available rewards in The Death Pit event in Black Ops 6 Zombies and the positions required to earn them, you’re in the right place, as here we will explain everything in detail.
The Death Pit event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All rewards and challenges
Leaderboard-style events were first introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies with Season 5. Now, in the final season, we have another one called The Death Pit. You should definitely aim for a higher position and claim the GobbleGum rewards, as GobbleGums will carry over to the next Call of Duty title, Black Ops 7.
This time, to climb the leaderboard, you must play the Haunted Havoc LTM and earn Essence. The event will conclude on October 23, 2025, at 10 am PT. Within these seven days, the total Essence you accumulate will determine your position on the leaderboard.
Here are all the rewards you can earn, along with the positions required to obtain them.
Apart from these Leaderboard rewards, you can also earn four extra rewards by completing the following tasks in the game:
That covers everything you need to know about The Death Pit event in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
