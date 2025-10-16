The Death Pit event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All details explored

The Death Pit event is exclusive to Black Ops 6 Zombies and went live on October 16, 2025, at 10 am PT. This is a leaderboard-based event where you can unlock rewards based on your final position on the Leaderboard. Most of the rewards are GobbleGums, and the higher your rank, the more powerful the rarity tier of GobbleGum you’ll receive.

If you want to know about all the available rewards in The Death Pit event in Black Ops 6 Zombies and the positions required to earn them, you’re in the right place, as here we will explain everything in detail.

The Death Pit event in Black Ops 6 Zombies: All rewards and challenges

Leaderboard-style events were first introduced in Black Ops 6 Zombies with Season 5. Now, in the final season, we have another one called The Death Pit. You should definitely aim for a higher position and claim the GobbleGum rewards, as GobbleGums will carry over to the next Call of Duty title, Black Ops 7.

Event rewards (Image via Activision)

This time, to climb the leaderboard, you must play the Haunted Havoc LTM and earn Essence. The event will conclude on October 23, 2025, at 10 am PT. Within these seven days, the total Essence you accumulate will determine your position on the leaderboard.

Here are all the rewards you can earn, along with the positions required to obtain them.

Required Leaderboard Placement Rewards Temporal Gift and Anywhere But Here Rare GobbleGums Top 30 Dead Drop Epic GobbleGum and Kill Joy Rare GobbleGum (Also includes 2 rewards below) Top 25 Soda Fountain and Who's Keeping Score Epic GobbleGum (Also includes 4 rewards below) Top 20 Modified Chaos and Phoenix Up Legendary GobbleGums (Also includes 6 rewards below) Top 15 The Death Pit: Top 10 Emblem and Crate Power Legendary GobbleGum (Also includes 8 rewards below) Top 10 The Death Pit: Top 5 Emblem and Wonderbar! Ultra GobbleGum (Also includes 10 rewards below) Top 5 The Death Pit: Top 3 Emblem and Time Out Ultra GobbleGum (Also includes 12 rewards below) Top 3 The Death Pit: Champion Emblem and Perkaholic Ultra GobbleGum (Also includes all event rewards) 1st Place

Apart from these Leaderboard rewards, you can also earn four extra rewards by completing the following tasks in the game:

Challenge Rewards Earn 50,000 Essence in Zombies Cache Back Rare GobbleGum Earn 100,000 Essence in Zombies Arsenal Acceleration Rare GobbleGum Earn 200,000 Essence in Zombies Power Keg Rare GobbleGum Earn 300,000 Essence in Zombies Exit Strategy Epic GobbleGum

That covers everything you need to know about The Death Pit event in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

