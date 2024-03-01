Tracer Pack: Zodiac Scorpio Hero Ultra Skin bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and more

The Zodiac Scorpio Hero Ultra Skin bundle was recently added to Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 (Modern Warfare 3). It is a fresh set of cosmetics that feature a unique exoskeleton armor that has a color similar to sand. It also comes with subtle gold accents that can easily be seen around the edges of the armor, alongside some red highlights on the helmet. It introduces a new look for the operator and has a futuristic approach in terms of design elements.

Warzone and MW3 cater to a massive community that consists of a large number of casual players. These cosmetics are a great way to bring new gameplay content and rake in profits simultaneously. Activision has recently raised the bar and introduced some of the best sci-fi skins, like the Resonance Ultra skin.

This article will highlight all the Zodiac Scorpio Hero Ultra Skin details in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the Zodiac Scorpio Hero Ultra Skin bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Zodiac Scorpio Skin (Image via Activision)

You can purchase the Zodiac Scorpio Hero Ultra Skin from the in-game store for 2400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is equivalent to around $20 (USD). For a smoother transaction experience, checking your currency and recharging it before buying it is best.

What’s included in the Zodiac Scorpio Hero Ultra Skin bundle?

Zodiac Scorpio bundle items (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the items that you can get your hands on after securing the Zodiac Scorpio Hero Ultra Skin in Warzone and MW3:

“Cull” Riptide Operator Skin

Riptide Operator Skin “Orion’s Bane” Striker-9 Sub-Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint

Striker-9 Sub-Machine Gun Weapon Blueprint “Sand Stalker” Calling Card

Calling Card “Pale Sting” Large Decal

Large Decal “Desert Stinger” Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker “Prowler” Emblem

Emblem “Pocket Pet” Weapon Charm

It is important to note that this cosmetic collection is not associated with any ongoing free events. You can only use these if you purchase them from the featured store. In case the items are not added to your account after the transaction, you can contact the official Activision Support Team to receive the necessary assistance.

Zodiac Scorpio operator preview (Image via Activision)

You can always choose to grind the game and complete the seasonal battle pass to expand your inventory. However, the Zodiac Scorpio Hero Ultra Skin might be a good choice if you prefer collecting sci-fi skins in the game. Unfortunately, this pack only has a single weapon blueprint and a similar pale palette. But it does have a new exclusive bullet tracer that makes it unique.

The devs have also opened the gates to The Walking Dead Fear the Living event alongside a list of exciting free rewards for the entire community. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X page for more announcements.

