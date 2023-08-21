Warzone 2 expert's top 5 meta loadouts for Season 5

Finding the finest Warzone 2 weapons to utilize in the present meta can be difficult, especially since Season 5 weaponry contains many dangerous arsenals. While experimenting with various options in the game can be beneficial, it is typically preferable to follow the crowd and adopt what is referred to as a meta loadout for the best possible outcome.

Since the introduction of Season 5, the weapons meta has seen a variety of adjustments and balancing. From the Cronen Squall's return to the Vel 46's limelight, each weapon is finding its place in the meta. To thrive at Ranked Play or any other mode, you must employ the best weaponry.

In this article, with the help of suggestions from YouTuber WhosImmortal, we are going to list the top 5 meta loadouts for Season 5.

Note: The provided list of loadouts is not ranked in any order.

Five best meta loadouts for Warzone 2 Season 5

1) RAPP H and MP5 loadout

RAPP H loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

These two are the perfect combination for long ranges. The RAPP H has you covered from mid to long-range combats on the field plus it has one of the best time to kill (TTK) in Season 5. The MP5 in return is one of the top-tier SMG options in the game and one of the best to be used as a secondary weapon.

RAPP H

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 100 Round Mag

100 Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

MP5 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

MP 5

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

2) MCPR 300 and M13C loadout

MCPR 300 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M13C just dropped with the Shadow Siege event. It performs well as a sniper support. Its quick handling and high rate of fire make it an excellent sniper support rifle in Season 5 of the game.

The MCPR-300 is a popular sniper rifle in the meta because its base stats make it more manageable and easier to use compared to other weapons in its class.

MCPR 300

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

M13C loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

M13C

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: D37 Grip

3) Cronen Squall and ISO 45 loadout

Cronen Squall loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

ISO 45 is still one of the best SMG choices in the meta. It performs effectively at close-medium ranges and has excellent mobility and damage.

The Cronen Squall appears as a Battle Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it has gained popularity because of its high damage output and controllable recoil. This is WhosImmortal’s ideal loadout for Ranked games in Season 5.

Cronen Squall

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

ISO 45 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

ISO 45

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: SK-3 Cheetah

SK-3 Cheetah Magazine: 45 Round Drum

45 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXP Shear

4) Kastov 762 and MP7 loadout

M7 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Kastov 762 is an underappreciated Assault Rifle that's capable of dominating at all distances in the weapon meta with fatal TTK and high firepower.

The MP7's strength resides in its attachments, which can increase the mag size and reduce recoil. This SMG is a good all-rounder because it works in all ranges in the maps in Season 5.

MP7

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Demo RXT Stock Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Kastov 762

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

5) SO-14 and Vaznev-9K Loadout

SO-14 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Even before mounting any accessories, the SO-14 has semi-automatic and fully-automatic firing mechanisms, giving it remarkable versatility.

Vaznev-9K is a precise SMG introduced to Call of Duty MW2, based on the actual life gun PP-19 Vityaz. It's one of the most potent Modern Warfare weapons for close-quarters fighting in Season 5.

SO-14

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optic: Aim Op-v4

Aim Op-v4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Vaznev-9K

Muzzle: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

This concludes the most powerful weapon meta loadout in Season 5 by YouTuber WhosImmortal. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest updates on and news on Modern Warfare 3.