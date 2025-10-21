Warzone Season 6 October 21 patch notes: New Ranked Play restriction, weapon changes, and more

A new update has been rolled out for Warzone, and all the changes are revealed in the October 21 patch notes. There have been some major adjustments, where the recently added special weapon called the X52 Resonator is restricted in Ranked Play. Additionally, the maximum number of Smoke Grenades you can carry has been reverted to two, as it was earlier.Various weapon adjustments have also been made, where the weapons received buffs to make them more effective in the game. Apart from that, several issues have been fixed as well.To learn everything included in the Warzone Season 6 October 21 patch notes, keep reading.Warzone Season 6 October 21 patch notesHere are all the changes detailed in the October 21, 2025, patch notes for Warzone:Ranked PlayRestrictionX52 Resonator has been restricted in Ranked Play.EquipmentSmoke GrenadesMaximum carry amount increased from 1 to 2.Weapon changesAssault rifleABR A1Attachment adjustmentsFull-Auto Rapid FireReduces recoil by 12% (New Benefit)Lower Torso and Leg multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1xAK-74Maximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 39 damage, 0 – 43.2mPost-Patch: 43 ⇧ damage, 0 – 50.8m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 37 damage, 43.2 – 63.5mPost-Patch: 37 damage, 50.8 – 70m ⇧Minimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 31 damage, &gt;63.5mPost-Patch: 31 damage, &gt;70m ⇧Additional adjustmentsHorizontal Recoil reduced by 8%Ames 85Maximum Damage RangePre-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 39.4mPost-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 45m ⇧Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 28 damage, 39.4 – 50.8mPost-Patch: 28 damage, 45 – 60m ⇧Minimum Damage RangePre-Patch: 24 damage, &gt;50.8mPost-Patch: 24 damage, &gt;60m ⇧Additional adjustmentsBullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 910m/sGPR 91Attachment adjustmentsDouble Barrel ConversionRate of Fire increased from 638 RPM to 667 RPMMerrick 556Maximum Damage RangeDamage: 37Range: 0 – 52m (No change)Medium Damage Range 1Pre-Patch: 29 damage, 52 – 68mPost-Patch: 31 ⇧ damage, 52 – 68mMinimum Damage RangeDamage: 25Range: &gt;68m (No change)Additional adjustmentsRecoil reduced by 8%Upper Torso and Arms multiplier increased from 0.95x to 1xAlso read: Echoes of the Dead event in Warzone and Black Ops 6: All rewards and how to get themLMGFeng 82AdjustmentsLower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1xBullet Velocity increased from 810m/s to 880m/sGPMG-7AdjustmentsLower Torso multiplier increased from 1x to 1.05xBullet Velocity increased from 815m/s to 860m/sPML 5.56AdjustmentsRecoil reduced by 8%Bullet Velocity increased from 840m/s to 890m/sPU-21AdjustmentsLower Torso multiplier increased from 1x to 1.08xBullet Velocity increased from 820m/s to 870m/sXMGAdjustmentsHead multiplier increased from 1.22x to 1.32xUpper Torso multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2xBullet Velocity increased from 810m/s to 860m/sBug fixesFixed an issue showing inconsistencies with Pros and Cons for the Rapid Fire attachment on the Dresden 9mm.Fixed an issue with the GPR 91 Double-Barrel Conversion is lacking information about what attachment becomes blocked after equipping the attachment.Fixed an issue causing the GPR 91 Double-Barrel Conversion to use shotgun ammo instead of AR/LMG ammo.Fixed an issue causing an error when pinging the X52 Resonator from the inventory.Fixed an issue where the requirements to unlock the Mastery camos for the Boxing Gloves were not consistent with those of other Melee weapons.Fixed an issue where no victory or defeat screen would appear after completing a Zombie Royale match.Fixed an issue causing all players in a Zombie Royale match to see Jason’s teleport effect on their screen.Also read: How to unlock X52 Resonator in Black Ops 6 and WarzoneFor the latest Call of Duty news and guides, be sure to check the links below:Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price, what's includedAll Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6 bundles: Everything we knowAll Predator skins in Warzone/Black Ops 6 and how to unlock themEvery weapon buff and nerf in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 6How to play Slasher Deathmatch LTM in Black Ops 6