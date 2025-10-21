  • home icon
Warzone Season 6 October 21 patch notes: New Ranked Play restriction, weapon changes, and more

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 21, 2025 19:19 GMT
Warzone Season 6 October 21 patch notes (Image via Activision)
Warzone Season 6 October 21 patch notes (Image via Activision)

A new update has been rolled out for Warzone, and all the changes are revealed in the October 21 patch notes. There have been some major adjustments, where the recently added special weapon called the X52 Resonator is restricted in Ranked Play. Additionally, the maximum number of Smoke Grenades you can carry has been reverted to two, as it was earlier.

Various weapon adjustments have also been made, where the weapons received buffs to make them more effective in the game. Apart from that, several issues have been fixed as well.

To learn everything included in the Warzone Season 6 October 21 patch notes, keep reading.

Warzone Season 6 October 21 patch notes

Here are all the changes detailed in the October 21, 2025, patch notes for Warzone:

Ranked Play

  • Restriction
  • X52 Resonator has been restricted in Ranked Play.

Equipment

  • Smoke Grenades
  • Maximum carry amount increased from 1 to 2.

Weapon changes

Assault rifle

ABR A1

Attachment adjustments

  • Full-Auto Rapid Fire
  • Reduces recoil by 12% (New Benefit)
  • Lower Torso and Leg multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1x

AK-74

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 39 damage, 0 – 43.2m
  • Post-Patch: 43 ⇧ damage, 0 – 50.8m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 37 damage, 43.2 – 63.5m
  • Post-Patch: 37 damage, 50.8 – 70m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 31 damage, >63.5m
  • Post-Patch: 31 damage, >70m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Horizontal Recoil reduced by 8%
Ames 85

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 39.4m
  • Post-Patch: 34 damage, 0 – 45m ⇧
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 28 damage, 39.4 – 50.8m
  • Post-Patch: 28 damage, 45 – 60m ⇧
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Pre-Patch: 24 damage, >50.8m
  • Post-Patch: 24 damage, >60m ⇧

Additional adjustments

  • Bullet Velocity increased from 880m/s to 910m/s

GPR 91

Attachment adjustments

  • Double Barrel Conversion
  • Rate of Fire increased from 638 RPM to 667 RPM

Merrick 556

  • Maximum Damage Range
  • Damage: 37
  • Range: 0 – 52m (No change)
  • Medium Damage Range 1
  • Pre-Patch: 29 damage, 52 – 68m
  • Post-Patch: 31 ⇧ damage, 52 – 68m
  • Minimum Damage Range
  • Damage: 25
  • Range: >68m (No change)

Additional adjustments

  • Recoil reduced by 8%
  • Upper Torso and Arms multiplier increased from 0.95x to 1x

LMG

Feng 82

Adjustments

  • Lower Torso multiplier increased from 0.9x to 1x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 810m/s to 880m/s

GPMG-7

Adjustments

  • Lower Torso multiplier increased from 1x to 1.05x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 815m/s to 860m/s

PML 5.56

Adjustments

  • Recoil reduced by 8%
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 840m/s to 890m/s

PU-21

Adjustments

  • Lower Torso multiplier increased from 1x to 1.08x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 820m/s to 870m/s

XMG

Adjustments

  • Head multiplier increased from 1.22x to 1.32x
  • Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.1x to 1.2x
  • Bullet Velocity increased from 810m/s to 860m/s

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue showing inconsistencies with Pros and Cons for the Rapid Fire attachment on the Dresden 9mm.
  • Fixed an issue with the GPR 91 Double-Barrel Conversion is lacking information about what attachment becomes blocked after equipping the attachment.
  • Fixed an issue causing the GPR 91 Double-Barrel Conversion to use shotgun ammo instead of AR/LMG ammo.
  • Fixed an issue causing an error when pinging the X52 Resonator from the inventory.
  • Fixed an issue where the requirements to unlock the Mastery camos for the Boxing Gloves were not consistent with those of other Melee weapons.
  • Fixed an issue where no victory or defeat screen would appear after completing a Zombie Royale match.
  • Fixed an issue causing all players in a Zombie Royale match to see Jason’s teleport effect on their screen.
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

