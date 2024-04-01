Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets Game Player Stats and Box Scores for March 31, 2024

Sunday’s showdown in Texas between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets featured two rampaging teams. The visitors are on a six-game winning streak while the host Rockets haven’t lost in 11 successive games. Both squared off the Toyota Center with big-time playoff implications at stake.

Luka Doncic came out on fire for the Mavericks to quickly push his team to a 36-24 first-quarter lead. The Slovenian ran rings around his defenders and did almost whatever he wanted to do. Dallas was a one-man show but the Rockets couldn’t do anything about it.

The second period was more of the same mind-boggling brilliance from “Luka Legend.” Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Tim Hardaway Jr. helped him build an even bigger cushion for the Mavericks. The first half ended with the Mavs holding a 66-45 advantage.

The Houston Rockets fought back in the third quarter but were barely able to contain the Dallas Mavericks. Jabari Smith Jr. carried the team as Jalen Green couldn’t get himself going. Cam Whitmore provided some boost off the bench but Dallas still stayed in front 91-73 after three quarters of play.

Luka Doncic's 32-point first-half avalanche set the tone early for the Dallas Mavericks. Right off the bat, he had the Houston Rockets backpedaling in chaos. The hosts desperately tried to make up for it in the second half but the damage had been done. Dallas responded with timely baskets or defensive stops to keep the Rockets a good distance away.

On Sunday night, Doncic showed why he is an All-Star while Jalen Green is not. Houston's high-flying guard had been impressive over the past three weeks or so. In his team's biggest game, he wilted while the Slovenian maestro had a 47-point masterpiece and toyed with the Rockets defense.

Houston had been impressive even with Alperen Sengun out. Tonight, they were drubbed without his playmaking and ability to scrap for points when the offense stagnates.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets game player stats

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 12 6 2 1 1 0 4-8 3-5 1-2 +16 Derrick Jones Jr. 2 5 1 1 0 2 1-6 0-1 0-0 +4 Daniel Gafford 6 4 3 1 4 1 3-4 0-0 0-0 +13 Kyrie Irving 24 3 7 1 0 1 9-19 4-9 2-2 +12 Luka Doncic 47 12 7 2 0 4 18-30 9-16 2-5 +12 Markieff Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 +1 Maxi Kleber 2 4 0 0 0 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 -4 Olivier Maxence-Prosper 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 9 5 0 0 0 1 3-8 3-6 0-0 +7 Dwight Powell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 Dereck Lively II 2 2 0 1 2 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 +24 Dante Exum 13 1 2 0 0 0 5-5 3-3 0-0 +6 A.J. Lawson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 +1 Jaden Hardy 8 2 1 0 0 2 3-7 2-5 0-0 -4

Houston Rockets game player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jabari Smith Jr. 28 7 2 0 3 0 9-14 5-7 5-5 -22 Amen Thompson 8 7 1 2 0 1 3-8 0-1 2-2 -14 Dillon Brooks 0 3 1 0 0 1 0-8 0-7 0-0 -15 Fred VanVleet 10 2 7 0 0 3 3-4 3-4 1-1 -25 Jalen Green 12 6 5 1 0 2 5-15 0-5 2-2 -22 Jeff Green 2 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-1 2-2 -1 Cam Whitmore 13 5 1 3 0 0 5-12 2-6 1-4 +2 Reggie Bullock Jr. 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 1-2 0-0 -7 Jae'Sean Tate 2 3 0 0 0 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 +10 Jock Landale 11 4 0 1 0 0 5-12 0-0 1-1 -8 Aaron Holiday 16 6 2 2 0 1 6-12 2-5 2-2 +9 Nate Williams 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-1 2-5 2-2 +3 Boban Marjanovic DNP - - - - - - - - -

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Jalen Green 3-pointers tonight

"Luka Legend" lit up the Houston Rockets on Sunday night with an impressive 9-for-16 clip from behind the arc. Kyrie Irving joined him in dismantling Houston's perimeter defense, finishing 4-for-9 from the same range.

Jalen Green's ghastly night included missing all of his five attempts from behind the arc. He and Dillon Brooks were combined for a horrific 0-for-12 outing from the said spot.