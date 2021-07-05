10 Indian cricketers who made ODI debut after Rohit Sharma but have retired now

Rohit Sharma is currently one of the most popular cricketers in the world. The Nagpur-based cricketer is the vice-captain of the Indian limited-overs side. He has accomplished many unique feats in cricket.

Sharma is the only player in cricket history to slam three ODI double hundreds. The 34-year-old holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs, whereas he is the only skipper to win the IPL trophy five times.

The One Day International was the first format that Rohit Sharma played for India. He made his ODI debut against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007. As of July 2021, Rohit has represented India in 227 ODIs so far, scoring over 9,000 runs at an average of 48.96.

Indian stars who debuted after Rohit Sharma but have already announced their retirement

Many Indian players made their ODI debut after Rohit Sharma, but they failed to have a career as long as Rohit's. A few of them have announced their retirement from the sport as well. Here's a look at ten such players.

#1 Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar with Suresh Raina

Praveen Kumar had made a name for himself with his swing-bowling skills. The right-arm medium-pace bowler received his maiden ODI cap against Pakistan on November 18, 2007, just a few months after Rohit Sharma's debut.

Kumar had a lot of talent, but he got injured multiple times in his career. He managed to play 68 ODIs for India, scalping 77 wickets. More than six years after playing his last ODI game, Kumar retired from all forms of the game in October 2018.

#2 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan was a big hitter like Rohit Sharma

Yusuf Pathan was a member of the Indian squad that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. Pathan had made his ODI debut versus Pakistan on June 10, 2008. The Baroda-based all-rounder played 57 ODIs, aggregating 810 runs and picking up 33 wickets.

Pathan lost his place in the ODI squad after Asia Cup 2012. He never returned to the side and eventually retired in February 2021.

#3 Manpreet Gony

Manpreet Gony was one of the star performers for CSK

Manpreet Gony played his first ODI match during Asia Cup 2008. Like Rohit Sharma, Gony had performed well in IPL 2008. As a result, he received his maiden cap against Hong Kong. Gony also featured in the playing XI for the match against Bangladesh.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler took two wickets in two matches, but the team management did not keep him in the playing XI for the subsequent Asia Cup games. He lost his place in the squad as well and never came back. Gony called it a day on his international career in June 2019.

#4 Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha played his first ODI match against Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2008. The left-arm spinner performed decently in the ODI format, picking up 21 wickets in 18 matches.

However, his career derailed after his bowling action came under the scanner. Ojha, who played with Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians, never received a spot in the Indian ODI team after the 2012 Sri Lankan tour. He retired from all forms of cricket in February 2020.

#5 Subramaniam Badrinath

One of the most successful batsmen in Tamil Nadu's domestic cricket history, S Badrinath could not achieve the same success at the international level. He broke into the Indian ODI team in August 2008.

By June 2011, he had got to play seven ODIs, where he scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 45.93. The selectors ignored Badrinath for ODIs following the 2011 West Indies tour. He announced his retirement in September 2018.

