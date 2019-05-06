10 Outstanding knocks that came in a losing cause in the IPL

Siddharth Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 42 // 06 May 2019, 12:23 IST

Manish Pandey scored a valiant 71 against Mumbai Indians

Cricket has been a sport that provides multiple opportunities for a player to contribute to a team's victory. Be it a wonderful knock from a batsman, an excellent spell from a bowler or even a moment of brilliance in the field, anything can decide the fate of a match.

Although cricket is a three-dimensional sport, it is the batsman who has the most say in a match. That the team which scores the most runs is declared the winner is evidence for this. Hence, batting has always been the most prioritised skill in the sport. With the advent of Twenty20, everyone wanted to see more runs scored in a game. And the IPL provided the most impressive performances in T20 cricket.

But, despite it being a batsman's game, there have been occasions when teams have gone on to lose despite a stunning batting display. Let's look at 10 outstanding innings that did not result in a win.

#10 Virat Kohli - 100 Vs Gujarat Lions, 2016

Virat Kohli notched up his first T20 ton

T20 was seen as a format in which batsmen with power would succeed. But that is not the case every time. In 2016, going into a match against Gujarat Lions, Virat Kohli was averaging 110 with a strike-rate of 140 in all T20s in that year.

On a slow Rajkot wicket, Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. RCB lost Shane Watson and AB de Villiers in the first eight overs. With experience lacking in the middle-order, the captain decided to play the anchoring role as brought up his 50 off 40 balls.

He went for broke after reaching his half-century as he and KL Rahul scored 88 in the last seven overs. Kohli went on to register his first T20 hundred with a boundary off the last ball. What was noteworthy in the innings was the fact that he had hit only one six and yet scored at a strike-rate of 158.

Although Gujarat got home with three balls to spare, Kohli was awarded the man of the match for his classy innings on a tough pitch.

