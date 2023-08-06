3 bowlers whose hopes of making India's 2023 World Cup squad took a hit due to IPL 2023

It's a well-known fact that the Indian Premier League (IPL) heavily influences selection decisions for the national side across formats.

Viewed as the highest standard of cricket in the country, the IPL often serves as a stepping stone for domestic cricketers to rub shoulders with international cricketers and consequently make the step up to don the national colors. It has even gone to the unwelcome extent of dictacting selections in other formats on more than one occasion.

Given the situation right now, it's safe to say that IPL 2023, which was held earlier this year, would have left a deep imprint on the selectors' minds. When they convene to select a squad for the upcoming 2023 World Cup at home, they will no doubt refer to those performances before taking a definite call.

Unfortunately, some batters like Deepak Hooda may have already been ruled out of World Cup contention owing to their IPL 2023 displays, even though they appeared to be in the mix before the T20 league commenced. The same could be the case in the other department as well.

Here are three Indian bowlers whose hopes of making India's 2023 World Cup squad took a hit due to IPL 2023.

#3 Washington Sundar

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Washington Sundar was an integral part of India's ODI plans in 2022. He strapped up for the Men in Blue across various conditions and even made a couple of important contributions, although injuries have hampered his development at the highest level.

Sundar struggled to stay fit during IPL 2023 as well, and he played, he wasn't at his best. The off-spinner managed only three scalps in seven matches at an economy rate of 8.26, with all of his wickets coming in a single game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) before his body broke down once again.

Sundar's batting returns weren't all that great either, but it was his poor fitness and bowling form that presumably convinced the selectors that he shouldn't be in the World Cup picture. Having been named in the Asian Games squad instead, the 23-year-old might be forced to look back on the IPL as the turning point if he doesn't make the grade for the quadrennial ICC event.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

Arshdeep Singh didn't have an objectively poor IPL 2023 campaign.

Leading the pace attack for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the left-armer scalped 17 wickets in 14 matches to finish as the 11th-highest wicket-taker in the competition. His stump-shattering performance against the Mumbai Indians (MI) was a particular standout.

At the same time, however, Arshdeep was nowhere near his best.

Although he started off promisingly with a Player of the Match performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his accuracy and execution let him down as the tournament wore on. The 24-year-old ended IPL 2023 with an economy rate of 9.69, the second-highest among the top 35 on the Purple Cap list.

Arshdeep, who has played three ODIs to date, hasn't been picked for the 50-over format since. India have even turned to Jaydev Unadkat, who had to wait nearly 10 years for his ODI appearance against West Indies recently, ahead of the young fast bowler.

Had Arshdeep kept up his early-season form throughout IPL 2023, the selectors would've no doubt been inclined to consider him for the World Cup.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

Ravi Bishnoi finished right behind Arshdeep Singh on the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list. The leg-spinner recorded 16 scalps in 15 matches for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at an economy rate of 7.74 as the franchise reached the playoffs for the second season running.

Like Arshdeep, however, Bishnoi was off-color during certain parts of the season. Used rather strangely by KL Rahul and then Krunal Pandya, the 22-year-old struggled to both restrict the flow of runs and provide breakthroughs at certain times. His lengths, in particular, weren't accurate enough.

Bishnoi's style might be more suited to the shortest format. But with Yuzvendra Chahal being unreliable and the World Cup being held at home, the selectors may have helped the youngster add to his sole ODI appearance as a backup for Kuldeep Yadav if he had been more convincing with his IPL 2023 displays.

