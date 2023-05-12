3 cricketers who could be signed by their franchises for a yearly contract

There has been serious discourse in recent times over the possibility of franchise leagues taking over the world of cricket and dominating the sport in time to come, in a manner similar to football.

With T20 leagues being a major source of revenue for the sport, it isn't a surprise that this possibility isn't an unrealistic one by any stretch. Team owners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have ventured into multiple global leagues such as the SA20, ILT20, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) among others, leading to questions if a year-round deal could be offered to some of their players who represent them.

A recent report did the rounds that stated the Mumbai Indians (MI) offering Jofra Archer a similar such contract, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) then having to seek the franchise's permission for his international commitments.

Anuj Nitin Prabhu @APTalksCricket



With the likes of Trent Boult and Alex Hales also opting for T20 leagues over central… Jofra Archer is likely to be offered a multi-million pound deal from Mumbai Indians which will help the franchise gain more control over his future and his workload in international cricket.With the likes of Trent Boult and Alex Hales also opting for T20 leagues over central… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jofra Archer is likely to be offered a multi-million pound deal from Mumbai Indians which will help the franchise gain more control over his future and his workload in international cricket.With the likes of Trent Boult and Alex Hales also opting for T20 leagues over central… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Time will tell if this is indeed how things transpire, but it could well be an insight into what the future holds.

On that note, here's a read into three other players who franchises could look at offering an annual contract in time to come:

#1 Jos Buttler (Royals)

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #ipl2023 #RRvsDC Jos Buttler has been the best IPL batter especially from the last couple of seasons 🫡🤩 Jos Buttler has been the best IPL batter especially from the last couple of seasons 🫡🤩#CricketTwitter #ipl2023 #RRvsDC https://t.co/0OXMyCdzqf

Contracted with both the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL and their sister franchise Paarl Royals in the SA20, Jos Buttler could certainly be looked at by the owners as one to offer a year-round contract to represent them.

Not only is Buttler one of the biggest match-winners in the T20 format, but he also brings leadership skills with him, having led England to the T20 World Cup title last year.

Perhaps that is where the catch lies though - he is one of the top contracted players with the ECB and it isn't as straightforward as it might seem.

Having said that, the Royals certainly have no reason to shy away from taking a chance, particularly since they also have a team that represents Barbados in the CPL.

With Buttler also not seemingly in England's Test plans at the moment, it is another factor that could make the Royals give it a thought.

#2 Anrich Nortje (Capitals)

The lead speedster of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Pretoria Capitals, Anrich Nortje is easily one of the best bowlers in the world across formats today. He boasts an excellent record for South Africa across all three formats and is a pivotal cog in their ranks.

The GMR Group, which co-owns DC, also has a stake in the Seattle Orcas franchise in the Major League Cricket tournament to be played in the USA later this year. While Nortje will turn out for Washington Freedom instead, a year-round contract could allow the Capitals to keep him within their fold throughout all their endeavors around the year.

Given how massive a player he has been for whichever team he has turned out for, don't be surprised if the Capitals decide to throw their hat in the ring and offer Nortje a contract across different leagues.

#3 Andre Russell (Knight Riders)

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: IPL



#IPL2023 #KKRvsPBKS #Cricket Andre Russell won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock📸: IPL Andre Russell won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock 👏📸: IPL#IPL2023 #KKRvsPBKS #Cricket https://t.co/Ik7Sts4Cit

A pretty straightforward option given his long association with the franchise, Andre Russell is certainly an option that the Knight Riders, the team he represents in the IPL, CPL, and the ILT20, could look at for a permanent annual contract.

After all, Russell is one of the biggest match-winners to have ever played T20 cricket, notwithstanding his recent run of indifferent form. He is a crowd puller and carries a brand with him, given his ability to hit towering sixes and entertain the crowd. The reception he often receives at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata is a testament to the same.

It is worth noting that Russell hasn't played for the West Indies since the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. If the 35-year-old Jamaican's future in the West Indian setup is uncertain, there is a great chance of a full-time yearly contract being offered to him by the Knight Riders.

Do you think full-time yearly contracts from franchises are the way forward in cricket? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: 3 reasons why MI batter Nehal Wadhera is a serious talent to watch out for in future

Poll : Are yearly contracts with franchise teams the way forward in cricket? Yes No 13 votes