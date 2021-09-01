IPL 2021: 3 CSK players to watch out for in the UAE leg of the tournament

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a consistent first leg of IPL 2021 and will look to carry the same momentum into the second half of the campaign.

CSK are currently second in the points table, with five wins from their seven games so far. They lost their first game of the tournament against the Delhi Capitals but bounced right back by winning their next five games.

They then succumbed to the Mumbai Indians in a thrilling game, before the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19.

Prior to the tournament being halted, CSK were shaping up to be one of the most formidable outfits this year, with a deep floating batting order along with some quality all-rounders and bowlers.

On that note, we take a look at some of the players to watch out for in the second leg of the tournament.

#1 Moeen Ali

The English all-rounder has been one of the most effective players in the T20 game in recent times. Moeen Ali was Chennai's second highest run-scorer in the first phase of the tournament, scoring 206 runs at a strike rate of 157.25 with an average of 34.33.

Ali's ability to demolish most spinners in the middle overs provides CSK with the impetus it needs and lays a solid platform for the likes of Dhoni and Jadeja to provide the final touches in the death overs.

Having a well-defined role in the side, with the ability to roll his arm over when required by the skipper, makes Moeen Ali a great asset to the CSK squad.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

While CSK have effective all-rounders like Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in their side, Ravindra Jadeja is by far the best all-rounder at MS Dhoni's disposal.

He's a gun on the field, a brilliant bowler in conditions that favor him and a much-improved batter, making him vital to his skipper.

Jadeja scored 131 runs in the first leg of the tournament at a strike rate of 161.72, which often saw him being promoted up the order. He also recorded the most runs in an over, hammering Harshal Patel, the then Purple Cap holder, for 36 runs in CSK's match against RCB at the Wankhede stadium.

With the ball in hand, Jaddu is CSK's third highest wicket-taker with six wickets to his name at an economy rate of just 6.70.

He is also ranked second on the list for the Upstoxx Most Valuable Player in the tournament, a place ahead of his teammate Moeen Ali, and only behind his Indian counterpart, Shikhar Dhawan.

"Sir Jadeja" will have a vital role to play if CSK want to win their fourth IPL title.

#3 Faf du Plessis, the highest run-scorer for CSK in the first leg

The South African was Chennai's leading run-scorer in the first leg of the tournament and third in the Orange Cap race, amassing 320 runs at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 145.45.

The CSK opener was sidelined for about two months after an injury that caused a concussion. He has returned to cricketing action and is currently competing in the CPL for the St. Lucia Kings.

CSK have confirmed that Du Plessis will return to their camp in the UAE, ahead of the second leg of the IPL after the CPL is done and dusted.

He was phenomenal at the top of the order for Chennai and the franchise will be hoping he can carry his fine form from the first leg into the UAE edition.

