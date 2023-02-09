3 former RR players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have gone through several phases in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They started on a high by winning the inaugural title before a prolonged period of underwhelming performances was broken last year, when they reached the final once more.

Sanju Samson was the man to lead RR to the IPL 2022 final, and he has been a key member of the side over the years. The likes of Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag and Karun Nair have regularly turned out for the Royals as well.

Unfortunately, though, Rajasthan have had to let a few names go and these players have gone on to become integral parts of other IPL sides. Here are three former RR players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023.

#3 Jofra Archer

South Africa v England - 3rd One Day International

RR are the only team Jofra Archer has actually played for in the IPL. He was signed by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 mega-auction but missed the entire season with injury.

In 35 matches for the Royals, Archer recorded 46 wickets at an economy rate of 7.13 and even scored 195 runs at a strike rate of 157.26. The Englishman truly made his mark as a strike bowler in the IPL for RR, who had to let him go ahead of the mass reshuffle.

Archer will be hugely important for MI in IPL 2023. The five-time champions have a very weak bowling attack, particularly in the pace department, and will be reliant on the 27-year-old quick to complement Jasprit Bumrah.

#2 Deepak Hooda

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Deepak Hooda's spell at RR was a forgettable one. He turned out in 14 matches for the Royals, the lowest among the four franchises he has played for, and returned just 151 runs at an average of 16.78. The batter's strike rate of 158.95 was promising, but he played only nine innings for the side.

Hooda made his way to new franchise Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 mega-auction and had a breakout campaign last year. In 15 matches, he tallied 451 runs at an average of 32.21 and a strike rate of 136.67, playing a key role in LSG's run to the playoffs.

The Super Giants have a lot of all-rounders and very few top-order batters. Hooda, who is as capable as any specialist batter, will need to have another prolific season for KL Rahul's men.

#1 Liam Livingstone

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final

Liam Livingstone got his first taste of IPL action with the Rajasthan Royals. The dynamic cricketer played nine matches for the franchise, scoring 112 runs at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 125.84. Needless to say, he's a much better player than those numbers suggest.

Livingstone came into his own as an international cricketer ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, which prompted the Punjab Kings to invest heavily in him. The Englishman notched up 437 runs for PBKS in IPL 2022 at an average of 36.42 and a strike rate of 182.08 and even picked up six wickets.

Livingstone, who is one of the most dangerous T20 cricketers in the world, will have a lot on his shoulders during the upcoming IPL season. PBKS will need his firepower in the middle order and will also look to him for a few overs of handy spin. RR might be regretting their decision to let him go.

