3 Indian players aged 30+ who can revive their international careers through IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is still in the initial stages but we have already witnessed some fabulous knocks and wonderful spells.

Ever since the introduction of the cash-rich league way back in 2008, IPL has been a breeding ground for young players. The tournament has given opportunities to several budding cricketers to realise their dream of rubbing shoulders with the greats in the game.

Over the years, IPL has paved the way for selection in the national team, especially for players wanting to make a mark at the highest level.

However, the tournament is not only about the young talents on display. We have also witnessed quite a few veteran cricketers revive their international careers through the IPL in the past.

While it is always difficult to break into the national team after the age of 30, IPL has helped veterans keep their hopes of making an international comeback alive.

With that, let us have a look at 3 Indian players aged 30+ who can revive their international careers with a good showing in IPL 2023.

# 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar has been out of the Indian team lately

The first name that comes on the list is the stand-in Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

He led the team in their opening contest against the Rajasthan Royals in the absence of regular skipper Aiden Markram, who was serving the national team.

While there is no doubt regarding the skill that Bhuvneshwar possesses, his form is certainly a thing to worry about. He was part of the T20 World Cup squad in 2022 but he leaked runs at crucial junctures of the game.

He was part of the Indian squad which toured New Zealand for a white ball series (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is) but has been out of favor since. A great season with the ball might force the selectors to bring him back into the reckoning, especially with a home World Cup coming up later this year.

# 2 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has been out of the national reckoning for a while now

The lanky speedster has been out of the national reckoning for quite some time now.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pace cartel has looked off-color in the recent past, which might force the selectors to bring Ishant back into the squad. However, for that to happen, he has to put up a stellar show in the ongoing season.

He is part of the Delhi Capitals squad but wasn’t part of the XI in the first two games. With DC losing those two games, they might be tempted to go with experience.

If Ishant Shama does get a game, he has to make the most of his opportunities and press for an Indian team return.

Ishant hasn’t been part of the white-ball set-up since 2016, so it is difficult for the 34-year-old to get back in the running for a place in white-ball squads of India. However, a good outing with the ball in the IPL will definitely force the selectors to think differently.

# 3 Ajinkya Rahane

Can Rahane force his way back into the Indian team

Not long ago, Ajinkya Rahane’s name was taken in the same breath as Virat Kohli's in the Test format. Many cricketing pundits had predicted the trio of Pujara-Kohli-Rahane to scale new heights.

While Kohli’s dominance continued, both Pujara and Rahane’s record in the last two to three years has been underwhelming. Rahane, who was India’s vice-captain in Tests, lost his spot after the tour of South Africa in early 2022.

A batter who is a delight to the eyes when on song, Rahane has a chance to resuscitate his international career with an impressive IPL season in 2023. He is part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up.

With CSK having a settled opening duo in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, it is unlikely that captain MS Dhoni will tinker with the combination.

Wherever Rahane gets to bat in the playing XI, if he gets the opportunity, he has to show that he still has the quality that made him a key player for India during his prime.

