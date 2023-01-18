3 Instances when Virat Kohli scored back-to-back ODI hundreds

A 'Virat Kohli Special' powered India to a 67-run win over Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI of their recently concluded three-match series. The Indian maestro scored a scintillating hundred that propelled India to a massive first-innings total of 373/7.

Kohli was lucky to be dropped on two occasions on 52 and 81 respectively but made the most of the reprieves as he went on to score his 45th ODI century. 'King Kohli' looked comfortable from the word go as he scored at a brisk pace. His innings of 113 runs in 87 balls allowed India to almost out-bat Sri Lanka in the first innings itself.

This was Kohli's second consecutive ODI ton after his century in the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022. His good form in ODI cricket is one of the most positive signs for Indian Cricket with the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held in India in 2023.

On that note, here's a look at three instances when Kohli scored back-to-back hundreds in ODI cricket.

#1 India's Tour of Australia, 2016 (117, 106)

India's ODI series against Australia in 2016 was a forgettable affair as they lost 4 -1, largely due to lackluster performances from the team's bowling department. However, Kohli's spectacular form in this series marked the beginning of his reign from 2016-2019.

Virat Kohli returned with exceptional scores of 91, 59, 117, 106 and 8 after the five-match series. In the 3rd and 4th ODI of the series, Kohli scored two back-to-back centuries against the formidable Australian side but failed to guide India home in either match. There was no turning back for Virat Kohli as he dominated the batting charts in the world of cricket for the next four years.

#2 West Indies' Tour of India, 2018 (140, 157* and 107)

India v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Semi Final

During West Indies' tour of India in 2018, it seemed like Virat Kohli was from another planet, as he scored runs with utmost ease. In the first 3 ODIs of the five-match series, Virat Kohli scored 3 consecutive hundreds with scores of 140, 157* and 107. He's tied for second place in the record for most consecutive ODI centuries.

Despite his efforts, however, the Indian Team emerged victorious in only one of the three matches as the 2nd ODI ended in a tie and 3rd ODI ended in a loss for the Indian side.

#3 Australia's Tour of India, 2019 (116 and 123)

'King Kohli' always brings his A-game against the Australians and this was just yet another instance. In a low scoring 2nd ODI, Virat Kohli scored 116, guiding India to a narrow 8-run win.

In the 3rd ODI as well, all the other Indian batters failed, but Kohli was in full flow. Chasing 314, Kohli scored 123 off just 95 balls but couldn't finish the game, falling to Adam Zampa.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Will Virat Kohli score a century in the 1st ODI against New Zealand? Yes No 0 votes