3 IPL 2023 openers with very low strike rates so far

Over the last few years, T20 cricket has emerged as the most dominant format, leading to the format being analyzed in depth. Modern-day cricket is mostly driven by data, which has led to extra scrutiny of players.

One of the major talking points has been the strike rate in the shortest format of the game. There has been a lot of debate regarding the issue and the question that has emerged with regard to the strike rate is - 'how low is too low?'

The case has been no different in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) season as some of the best batters in the business have copped heavy criticism due to their underwhelming strike rates.

On that note, here are three openers who have a very low strike rate in IPL 2023.

#1 David Warner

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner has been criticized the most over his strike rate this season. Although the Australian batter is currently fifth in the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2023, the sluggish nature of his knocks hasn't impressed too many people.

He has a below-par strike rate of 116.92 and has not looked in any sort of rhythm so far.

Warner himself has admitted that his struggles have coincided with Delhi's horror start to the campaign. The Capitals have lost all five of their games so far this season and languish at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul's strike rate in T20 cricket has been a topic of discussion for a while now and that hasn't changed in this year's IPL as well. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper has scored 155 runs in five games at a poor strike rate of 113.13.

His 74-run knock in the last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) came off 56 deliveries and many fans, critics, and pundits felt the right-handed batter's innings cost his team the game, which went down to the wire.

Rahul's strike rate became a massive talking point in last year's Eliminator as well following LSG's loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He later acknowledged that he needed to work on his strike rate.

#3 Mayank Agarwal

KL Rahul has company in the form of his best friend Mayank Agarwal as far as this list is concerned. Agarwal, who represents SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), has had a poor tournament so far, having accumulated only 113 runs across five innings.

Agarwal, who was roped in by SRH at the IPL 2023 mini-auction last year for ₹8.25 crore, has a strike rate of 108.65 which is unacceptable, to say the least. He scored 48 off 41 balls and failed to accelerate as Hyderabad fell short by 14 runs in their last game against Mumbai Indians.

Poll : 0 votes