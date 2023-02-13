3 IPL stars who are playing for Australia in BGT 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is expected to start in the last week of March after the conclusion of the India-Australia ODI series. Over the years, several Australian cricketers have gone on to become legends in the biggest T20 tournament in the world.

However, from the current touring party, only three players have an IPL contract. Steve Smith pulled out of the IPL 2023 due to a contract with Sussex in county cricket, while Pat Cummins opted out citing a heavy workload in international cricket. Left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc last featured in the league way back in 2015.

On that note, let's take a look at the three IPL stars who are also appearing in the high-intensity Test series.

#1 David Warner

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The nominees for Greatest IPL batters by Star Sports: Gayle, AB Devilliers, Warner, Raina. The nominees for Greatest IPL batters by Star Sports: Gayle, AB Devilliers, Warner, Raina.

David Warner is arguably one of the greatest batters in the history of the IPL. He has scored 5881 runs in 162 innings at an average of 42.01 and a strike rate of 140.69. He led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title in 2016, defeating RCB at their home ground in the final.

Warner currently plays for the Delhi Capitals (DC). After being released by the Sunrisers, he was signed by DC for ₹6.25 crores in the mega auction. Interestingly, the southpaw made his IPL debut while playing for DC in 2009. He performed well in 2022, scoring 432 runs in 12 innings at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52.

Warner has opened for Australia in Test cricket since 2011. However, his recent form has been terrible. Barring the 200 he scored at the MCG against South Africa, he has failed to even cross 50 in the last 14 Test innings. He also failed in both innings of the first Test at Nagpur.

#2 Josh Hazlewood

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 18 wickets from 11 matches - Josh Hazlewood is a hero for RCB. 18 wickets from 11 matches - Josh Hazlewood is a hero for RCB. https://t.co/G1gdzj02jN

Josh Hazlewood has improved a lot as a T20 bowler in the past couple of years. Since making his IPL debut in 2020, Hazlewood has taken 32 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 22.94, an economy rate of 8.02. He was part of CSK's title-winning run in 2021 when they defeated KKR in the final at the Dubai International Stadium.

Hazlewood currently plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the coveted tournament. He was signed for ₹7.75 crores at the mega auction ahead of last season. The right-arm pacer had a very good season while picking 20 wickets at an average of 18.85 and an economy rate of 8.11. He played an integral role in RCB qualifying for the playoffs for the third consecutive time.

The 32-year-old has been one of Australia's finest Test pacers since his debut in 2014. He was absent in the first Test in Nagpur due to a left Achilles tendon injury, where Australia lost to India by innings and 132 runs.

#3 Cameron Green

All-rounder Cameron Green was the second-most expensive buy at the IPL 2023 auction, bagging a deal of ₹17.5 crores. The 23-year-old first showed his potential in the shortest format in the three-match T20 series against India in September last year. He delivered knocks of 61 off 30 & 52 off 21 as an opener, showcasing his power-hitting abilities.

Green is still a relatively raw talent in the T20 format. However, he is already the most expensive Australian player in the history of the cash-rich league.

The talented all-rounder was ruled out of the first Test in Nagpur due to a broken finger. Captain Pat Cummins has not yet ruled him out of the Delhi Test, saying that it is a touch-and-go situation at the moment.

