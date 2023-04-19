3 Jos Buttler records Harry Brook can break in IPL

Harry Brook announced his arrival in the IPL last Friday with a fantastic ton against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad raised quite a few eyebrows at the IPL 2023 Auction when they spent ₹13.25 crore to sign the rising star of England cricket.

Brook struggled to get going in the first three matches. Playing against the Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, Brook failed to touch the 30-run mark. He also had a strike rate of less than 100 in the three innings.

Fans felt that like a few other overseas T20 stars, Harry Brook would fail to make it big in the IPL. However, Brook proved his doubters wrong by scoring 100 runs off 55 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. He whacked 12 fours and three sixes in his innings.

Courtesy of Brook's hundred, the Orange Army recorded their first away win of IPL 2023. As mentioned earlier, Brook has announced his arrival in the league, and if he continues in the same vein, he could break the following three IPL records held by his national team's captain Jos Buttler.

#1 Highest strike rate by an England player in an IPL innings

Harry Brook is known to be an aggressive player. He has impressed fans a lot with his aggressive batting skills in other tournaments. Brook also plays the same way in Test cricket for England.

His ability to score runs quickly could help the Sunrisers Hyderabad star break Jos Buttler's record for the highest strike rate by an England player in an IPL innings.

Buttler batted at a strike rate of 257.69 during his 26-ball 67 against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018. If Brook gets going in one of the upcoming IPL 2023 matches, he could shatter Buttler's record.

#2 Harry Brook can break Jos Buttler's record of most hundreds by an England player

With his century against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Brook joined Jos Buttler in the list of players to have recorded the first hundred of a particular IPL season. Buttler accomplished the feat last season.

Overall, Buttler has scored five centuries in the IPL, the highest by any player from England. Brook already has one century to his name after five matches. He has the potential to break Buttler's record of most hundreds by an England player in the IPL.

#3 Harry Brook can shatter Jos Buttler's record for the most runs by an England player in IPL

Jos Buttler is the most successful England batter in IPL history. The Rajasthan Royals star has aggregated 3,035 runs in his IPL career so far. He is the only player from his nation to have completed 3,000 IPL runs.

While Harry Brook is still quite far from Buttler on the list of highest run-getters in IPL history, the Sunrisers Hyderabad player can overtake his national team's captain if he performs consistently for his franchise.

It will be interesting to see if Brook can break any of the records held by Jos Buttler in the IPL.

Poll : 0 votes