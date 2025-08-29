3 overseas all-rounders who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction ft. Wanindu Hasaranga

The 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is likely to see a fairly solid pool of overseas players. All 10 franchises will want to finetune their respective rosters, with many needing to release names in order to fund their target hunting at the event.
As a result, we could see a few big overseas names released. IPL 2025 saw a ton of replacement signings, some of whom would've impressed teams enough to be retained at throwaway prices. To accommodate for them, sides seem primed to trim their books and potentially reclaim players at more appropriate price tags.
On that note, here are three overseas all-rounders who should be bought back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.
#3 Wanindu Hasaranga
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) acquired Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹5.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. The leg-spinner didn't have a great campaign, however, picking up just 11 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 9.05. He didn't lead the RR bowling attack in the way Sanju Samson and Co. would've wanted him to.
Hasaranga's market value is likely to be low at this point in time. While an exciting prospect on paper, his frequent fitness issues, inconsistency and inability to contribute with the bat have worked against him. Prior to the 2025 mega-auction, the SunRisers Hyderabad signed him at his base price - an indication of how most franchises view him.
RR are thin on spinners, and at the same time, they need the funds to strengthen other areas of the squad. They could release Hasaranga and buy him back at a cheaper price at the IPL 2026 auction.
#2 Marcus Stoinis
Signed for over ₹10 crore, Marcus Stoinis was sparingly used with the ball by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025. The Aussie all-rounder seemed to be in good nick, but rarely got enough balls to face.
Stoinis is a pace-bowling all-rounder, and players of that ilk generally go for big money. At the IPL 2026 auction, however, most franchises might not have the funds to spend big on him. Moreover, PBKS themselves have Azmatullah Omarzai and Mitchell Owen to bank on.
Stoinis is barely an all-rounder at the IPL level, with his bowling being unreliable. Punjab might just attempt to free up a good portion of their budget and snap him back at a lower price.
#1 Liam Livingstone
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the IPL 2025 title with a brilliant collective effort, but barring the odd contribution, Liam Livingstone didn't have much to do. The Englishman lost his form and was replaced by Romario Shepherd in the playing XII.
Livingstone currently earns in double digits, and releasing him seems a wise choice despite his decent form in the Hundred. For the same reasons mentioned above, he might be available at a cheaper rate. RCB can likely make do even without him, with Shepherd and Jacob Bethell in their ranks.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS