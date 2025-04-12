3 PBKS players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in SRH ft. Shashank Singh 

Expect a run-fest when the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The much-awaited clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.

Ad

With three wins in four games, Punjab have been a formidable force under Shreyas Iyer. They have been on a roll and are fresh off a win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Conversely, Hyderabad have been utterly poor so far, having lost their last four fixtures.

Fascinatingly, there are a number of players who have been in both PBKS and SRH camps. In this listicle, we will look at top three players who are currently part of PBKS but were earlier in SRH.

Ad

Trending

#3 Vishnu Vinod (2022)

Currently warming the bench at Punjab, Vishnu Vinod was once part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. The Kerala-born keeper, who's a terrific T20 talent, was picked up for Rs 50 lakh by SRH at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

However, he didn't get game time that season before the Orange Army released him. Vinod, meanwhile, featured thrice for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023. Back in 2017, he even played three games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but didn't find much success.

Ad

#2 Marco Jansen (2022-2024)

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL - Source: Getty

Here comes the only overseas player on the list, Marco Jansen, who spent three years with SRH. While it was the Mumbai Indians (MI), who brought the lanky pacer into the IPL limelight in 2021, Hyderabad franchise paid Rs 4.20 crore to sign him next season.

Ad

In his tenure of three years, Jansen claimed 18 wickets in 19 innings at a bowling strike rate of 23.00 and had an economy rate of 9.71. His last season at SRH, however, was poor as he managed to play just three games.

At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Jansen was bought by PBKS for a great sum of Rs 7 crore.

#1 Shashank Singh (2022)

2025 IPL - Shashank Singh during Gujarat Titans v Punjab Kings clash - Source: Getty Images

Fascinatingly, all three of Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, and Marco Jansen, playing for PBKS this season, were part of SRH's class of 2022!

Ad

Unlike Vinod, Shashank found game time at IPL 2022 after SRH paid Rs 20 lakh for his services. The gutsy batter got to play 10 games and batted five times, making 69 runs at an impressive strike rate of around 147.

Shashank has been a journeyman of sorts, having been part of Rajasthan Royals (2019-2021) and Delhi Capitals (2017) camps as well previously. However, at Punjab Kings, Shashank found his home and was even retained for Rs 5.50 crore before IPL 2025 mega auction. He's backed up the retention with superb showing thus far, having packed up 106 runs at a strike rate of 163.08 without being dismissed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More