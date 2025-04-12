3 PBKS players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in SRH ft. Shashank Singh 

Expect a run-fest when the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The much-awaited clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12.
With three wins in four games, Punjab have been a formidable force under Shreyas Iyer. They have been on a roll and are fresh off a win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Conversely, Hyderabad have been utterly poor so far, having lost their last four fixtures.
Fascinatingly, there are a number of players who have been in both PBKS and SRH camps. In this listicle, we will look at top three players who are currently part of PBKS but were earlier in SRH.
#3 Vishnu Vinod (2022)
Currently warming the bench at Punjab, Vishnu Vinod was once part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp. The Kerala-born keeper, who's a terrific T20 talent, was picked up for Rs 50 lakh by SRH at the IPL 2022 mega auction.
However, he didn't get game time that season before the Orange Army released him. Vinod, meanwhile, featured thrice for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023. Back in 2017, he even played three games for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) but didn't find much success.
#2 Marco Jansen (2022-2024)
Here comes the only overseas player on the list, Marco Jansen, who spent three years with SRH. While it was the Mumbai Indians (MI), who brought the lanky pacer into the IPL limelight in 2021, Hyderabad franchise paid Rs 4.20 crore to sign him next season.
In his tenure of three years, Jansen claimed 18 wickets in 19 innings at a bowling strike rate of 23.00 and had an economy rate of 9.71. His last season at SRH, however, was poor as he managed to play just three games.
At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Jansen was bought by PBKS for a great sum of Rs 7 crore.
#1 Shashank Singh (2022)
Fascinatingly, all three of Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, and Marco Jansen, playing for PBKS this season, were part of SRH's class of 2022!
Unlike Vinod, Shashank found game time at IPL 2022 after SRH paid Rs 20 lakh for his services. The gutsy batter got to play 10 games and batted five times, making 69 runs at an impressive strike rate of around 147.
Shashank has been a journeyman of sorts, having been part of Rajasthan Royals (2019-2021) and Delhi Capitals (2017) camps as well previously. However, at Punjab Kings, Shashank found his home and was even retained for Rs 5.50 crore before IPL 2025 mega auction. He's backed up the retention with superb showing thus far, having packed up 106 runs at a strike rate of 163.08 without being dismissed.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS