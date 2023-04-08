3 player battles to watch out for in RR vs DC, Match 11 of IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will battle it out in match number eleven of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday (April 8).

RR kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive 72-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, they suffered a heartbreaking five-run loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous encounter.

The Sanju Samson-led side are currently placed fifth in the points table. DC, on the other hand, are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. The Capitals have had a disastrous start to the season and occupy the seventh spot in the standings after losing both of their first two fixtures.

Notably, the two sides have squared off 26 times in the cash-rich league. Both RR and DC have managed to win 13 games each. Their forthcoming encounter promises to be an entertaining one for the fans as both sides look to claim two valuable points at this juncture.

On that note, here are three match-ups that could have a major impact on the game:

#3 Jos Buttler vs Anrich Nortje

RR's opening batter Jos Buttler has performed admirably for them in the recent past. The swashbuckling batter was the leading run-getter in the previous season, amassing 863 runs in 17 innings.

The keeper-batter was exceptional in the team's opening fixture of IPL 2023, smashing 54 off 22. Buttler's form will be key for the Rajasthan-based side, given that he can get his side off to a flying start.

DC will back tearaway speedster Anrich Nortje to send Buttler packing early in the contest. He picked up crucial wickets of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill in the team's clash against Gujarat Titans.

The onus will be on Norjte to dismiss the in-form Buttler early, as it will be crucial for DC as they look to claim their maiden win of the season. Buttler seemed to have injured his finger while taking a catch against PBKS and it remains to be seen if he is deemed fit for the upcoming fixture.

#2 Trent Boult vs David Warner

RR pacer Trent Boult delivered a splendid performance in the opening encounter against SRH. The left-arm seamer conceded 21 runs off his four overs while bagging two important wickets.

While he failed to make a significant impact in the previous fixture, he is expected to play a major role for the Royals. DC skipper David Warner will be tasked with negating Boult's spell with the new ball.

Warner has scores of 56 and 37 to his name so far in the competition. However, he hasn't looked his best. With the Capitals in search of a turnaround, the southpaw will look to lead his team from the front.

#1 Sanju Samson vs Kuldeep Yadav

RR captain Sanju Samson has had two impressive outings in IPL 2023 with scores of 55 and 42 to his name. The keeper-batter has looked in great touch and will be keen on scoring a big knock for the Royals.

However, DC's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav could spoil the party for Samson. The bowler's recent performances in white-ball cricket have been commendable and he also did a tidy job in his team's previous IPL encounter.

While Samson has done well against spin bowlers in the recent past, Kuldeep has a knack for taking big wickets. The contest between the two Indian stars is bound to enthrall the viewers.

