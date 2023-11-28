3 players in the Abu Dhabi T10 who can earn an IPL 2024 contract ft. Wanindu Hasaranga

Amidst the IPL 2024 retention and trade buzz, the Abu Dhabi T10 will start today (November 28) and will conclude on December 9. The 10-over format league is in its fifth season after the rebranding happened in 2019. The Deccan Gladiators enter the campaign as reigning champions.

Meanwhile, the IPL auction is set to be held on December 19 in Dubai. This means players who perform well in the Abu Dhabi T10 will have an opportunity to impress franchises looking to bolster their squads in the upcoming mini-auction.

A lot of international players ply their trade in the Abu Dhabi T10. Some of them have already been retained by IPL franchises. However, there are still a few who can be picked in the auction.

In this article, we will shed light on three players in the Abu Dhabi T10 who can earn an IPL 2024 contract.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga was surprisingly released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), perhaps to free up funds for the trade of Cameron Green. Their pace department looks light, but they are also devoid of a world-class spinner now.

Hasaranga will be on the radar of a lot of franchises, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and RCB. The 26-year-old picked up 26 wickets in 16 matches in the IPL 2022 campaign, just one short of Yuzvendra Chahal's 27 wickets, which won him the Purple Cap.

He was purchased by RCB for ₹10.75 crore in the mega auction that took place prior to IPL 2022. While he might not fetch the same amount this time around, he will definitely earn an IPL contract. The Sri Lankan spinner is the captain of the Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10.

#2 Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai gained global recognition during the 2023 World Cup. He was one of the star performers for Afghanistan, who had an impressive tournament. Omarzai scored 353 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.60 and a strike of 97.78.

The 23-year-old top scored against South Africa with an unbeaten 97 but also registered half-centuries against India and Sri Lanka. Like Hasaranga, the right-handed batter also plays for the Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Primarily a middle-order batter, Omarzai could be targeted by the Delhi Capitals (DC), who let go of T20 specialists Rovman Powell and Rilee Rossouw. A strong showing at the Abu Dhabi T10 will make him a hot property at the upcoming auction.

#3 Jason Holder

Jason Holder was released by Rajasthan Royals (RR) after the IPL 2023 season. Holder has never had a good season with the bat but has been a handy bowler in the past. From 2020 to 2022, the West Indian pacer picked up 14, 16, and 14 wickets in consecutive campaigns.

The sheer fact that Holder is a fast-bowling all-rounder who can bat will attract bids from franchises at the auction. Moreover, since pacers are likely to be the players to watch out for in the mini-auction, Holder's case strengthens.

The Barbadian plays his cricket for the Morrisville Samp Army in the Abu Dhabi T10. They kick off their tournament against the Northern Warriors later today, at 8:30 p.m. IST. All three players on this list will be in action in that game.